...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 5 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 5 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Northeastern Coastal Conference champions in cross country were solidified at Northeastern High School on Thursday.
The Camden boys’ team swept the individual conference championships with the most accumulative success this season, while First Flight swept the girls’ side.
It was Branden James who took home the honor of NCC individual boys’ cross country champion for Camden.
The senior, who tried his hand at cross country this year after success in track & field, finished in fourth place to secure an All-NCC First-Team spot with a time of 19 minutes, 33 seconds, Thursday.
“He’s been consistently good in each meet and placing high in each meet,” Camden head coach Victoria Black said, “so it’s exciting to see him not only do well on the track but also on the cross country courses.
His teammates Dennis Gutierrez and Bradley Elias also made the first team due to top-seven finishes.
Gutierrez was third Thursday with a time of 19:17, while Elias ran a 19:42 5K for sixth place.
Hunter Swann finished ninth with 20:05 and Dakota Williams finished 13th running 20:28 for spots on the All-NCC Second Team.
The five Bruins helped Camden to a team conference championship. A label that Black didn’t necessarily foresee before the season.
“Did not expect them to be this good, but with all their hard work – and I saw their fire at about the second meet of the season come alive – so I think that’s what led to this conference championship,” Black said.
Currituck’s Jason Mercer, Camden Lenz and Alex Frantz were the top finishers for the Knights Thursday as all three made it to the All-NCC Second Team.
Mercer was an eighth-place finisher at 19:46, Lenz was 10th at 20:12 and Frantz came in at 12th with a time of 20:17.
First Flight’s Jackson Hannon won the boys’ race Thursday with a time of 18:34, followed by teammate Judah Lacroix’s 18:35.
First Fight finished the NCC in second behind Camden with Currituck placing third, Manteo placing fourth and Hertford County placing fifth. Northeastern, John A. Holmes and Pasquotank didn’t have enough runners to qualify as a team.
On the girls’ side, it was Currituck’s Kylee Dinterman who had the best finish Thursday of the teams in the Daily Advance’s coverage area.
She finished second with a time of 21:30 and was the only girl in the Daily Advance coverage area to finish in an All-NCC First-Team spot.
Ahead of her in first place was First Flight’s Lucy Stecher at 21:08. First Flight’s Morgan Miller, who finished fourth Thursday, was named the NCC girls’ individual champion for the season.
Currituck’s Ayla Baker (ninth place with 23:07) and Serenity Doran (10th place with 23:10) earned second-team spots.
First Flight girls were named NCC champions, while Manteo was second, Currituck was third and Camden was fourth.