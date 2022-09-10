EDENTON — The last time the John A. Holmes football team hosted the Norview (Va.) Pilots, it ended in a 28-22 overtime loss.
It was anything but that when they met for the second straight year in Edenton Friday night.
John A. Holmes opened up a significant lead in the second quarter over the 5A Virginia school and never looked back with a 48-26 victory.
Beyond the reversal of last year’s result, Edenton head coach Paul Hoggard was also pleased with the differences in his team’s play after losing last week to Rocky Mount.
“I thought we bounced back really well from last week,” Hoggard said. “We played hard last week, but made a lot of mistakes. I think we cut down on some of the mistakes we had and didn’t make as many.”
Scoring started Friday night with a big defensive play from the Aces (2-1).
After starting the game by forcing a three-and-out on the Pilots (1-2) and the offense wasting a first-and-goal chance at the 5-yard line only to be fourth-and-goal from the 30, Jonathan Spears redeemed the offense’s mistakes quickly.
Norview quarterback Sincear Bullock threw to his left after the ball was snapped from the 17-yard line and was thrown just short enough of the receiver that Spears intercepted it.
About 28 yards later, Spears was in the end zone and Edenton led 7-0 nearly seven minutes in.
“(Spears has) been making plays all year,” Hoggard said.
The Pilots’ next drive went into the second quarter and eventually ended in a turnover on downs.
Edenton then struck quickly on its ensuing possession with the second play going 65 yards to the house from Ky Basnight, who ran right up the middle and broke free from the pack early to highlight what was a big night from him.
The score made it 13-0 with 10:11 left in the first half.
The junior running back had 14 carries for 164 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Basnight’s touchdown was the first of a bunch in the second quarter as the Norview offense struck back on its first play back on the field with a 67-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daeshaun Thomas, who split time with Bullock as QB for the Pilots, to Eamon Cuffee.
Cuffee broke several tackles inside the 20-yard line to make it 13-6 with 9:45 left in the half.
The Aces kept it up on their end when quarterback D.J. Capehart faked a handoff and pitched the ball left to Basnight, who ran 43 yards to the end zone to make it 19-6 with 8:04 left.
Edenton forced Norview to punt on its next drive and the Aces’ big plays kept coming as another drive ended in a touchdown after two plays when Capehart faked another handoff and went 73 yards himself.
This time, a two-point conversion was good and Edenton led 27-6 with 4:05 left.
Hoggard noted that the amount of explosive plays the home team had was a key difference in the game.
“We started clicking a little bit,” Hoggard said. “Thinking, ‘when is it going to come? When are we going to start looking like we’re running our offense?’ And it finally started happening.”
The Pilots punted again on their next drive and it was a short one that led the Aces to start just 27 yards from another touchdown.
Three plays later, after a 21-yard run from Naijhir White, Divon Ward punched it in from one yard out with 40 seconds to go as Edenton went into the half up comfortably 33-6.
The Aces extended their lead to 39-6 after they went eight plays down the field ending on Ward’s 14-yard run with 9:40 left. Ward, another junior running back, had 79 rushing yards on eight touches.
Norview started finding success in the passing game with Bullock in the second half and started with a 91-yard touchdown pass to Cuffee on its first second half drive to make it 39-12 two minutes later.
Edenton punted for the first time on its next drive, but the defense had another interception with Kemari Jackson hauling in a pick at the 1-yard line. This came two plays after a 34-yard completion from the Pilots.
The defense stepped up again after the Aces’ offense couldn’t do much with the tough field position when Keshon Tripp stripped the ball away from the road team on its next possession.
That turnover eventually turned into three more points for Edenton with Mark Perez kicking a 19-yard field goal through the uprights for a 42-12 lead with 9:15 left in the game.
By that time, the game was well in hand for the Aces despite two more touchdowns coming from Norview with one last Edenton touchdown sandwiched in between.
The Aces’ final touchdown came with 4:55 left in the game and Ireal Hills joined the party with his own explosive touchdown going 42 yards to make it 48-20 at the time.
Edenton now puts its attention on a road trip to Manteo next week to begin its Northeastern Coastal Conference schedule.
“It feels a lot better going into (conference play) 2-1 instead of 1-2,” Hoggard said.