CAMDEN — A hot start to the season quickly faded for Camden football.
The Bruins were 4-0 for the first time in 16 seasons, but then they faced a gauntlet of a schedule.
They lost a last-minute heartbreaker to rival Currituck for their first loss and then had no answers for top Northeastern Coastal Conference teams Northeastern, Hertford County and John A. Holmes.
Suddenly, Camden stood at 4-4 with a number of key injuries, including feature senior running back Jaden Clark losing his season to a torn ACL.
But the Bruins are getting healthier and they finally got back into the win column Monday evening with a 59-0 senior night romping of winless First Flight. It was a game rescheduled from September 30, the weekend of Hurricane Ian’s remnants, and was initially supposed to follow up the Currituck game.
“It feels good,” Camden head coach Josh Sophia said of the win, noting he wished it had come after the Currituck game. “With the schedule getting messed up and then losing to Currituck, and then running that gauntlet, it’s been a tough run for us.”
Monday’s game was one that Camden (5-4, 2-4 NCC), which has now reached the five-win mark for the first time in six years, was totally in control of from the start.
It began with a 68-yard kickoff return from do-it-all athlete J’ron Pendleton to the First Flight 22-yard line. On the second play from the line of scrimmage, Jayce Mcfadden ran right up the middle 21 yards for a quick score.
A two-point conversion made it 8-0 Bruins 55 seconds in.
The Nighthawks (0-9, 0-6 NCC) then turned the ball over on downs on their first possession. Camden looked to take advantage a couple plays later, but a fumble at the goal line gave the ball back to First Flight.
However, the Nighthawks coughed up the ball as well on the very next play at the 21-yard line. It was the first of five turnovers by the road team on Monday.
The Bruins capitalized immediately with Mcfadden, a typical running back playing quarterback for the moment, rolling out left and completing a pass to Jordan Cooper for a 21-yard score. Two more points made it 16-0 just under three minutes in.
After a First Flight punt, Camden went 70 yards on five plays, including a 32-yard run from Malachi Wilson and a 19-yard completion from quarterback Pendleton to Landon Smith.
The drive ended on a 13-yard quarterback keeper from Pendleton to make it 24-0, with another two-point conversion, with 6:26 still to go in the opening quarter.
First Flight’s second of four fumbles on the night came on its next drive when Jyveon Harris chased Nighthawks QB Alex Bryson from his blindside, hit him hard and knocked the ball loose.
Harris recovered his own forced fumble, although the Camden offense didn’t come away with any points to follow it.
The Nighthawks turned the ball over on downs deep in their own territory on their next derive and Camden went 26 yards on three plays for another touchdown with 7:51 left in the first half.
Xzavior Wiggins made a nice diving catch in the right side of the end zone for those six points and a Jacori Sutton point-after attempt made it 31-0 at the time.
A failed pitch foiled First Flight’s next possession as Camden’s David Neal fell on the ball at the Nighthawks’ 41-yard line.
One play later, Pendleton scrambled to his left, then to his right and then sprinted all the way to the end zone for a 41-yard touchdown run to make it 38-0 with 4:33 left.
First Flight went for it again on fourth down on its ensuing possession and a thrown ball looked to be good enough for a first down, but it was bobbled in the air long enough for Neal to snatch it for an interception and his second takeaway of the game.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the Nighthawks following the play put the ball at the First Flight 31-yard line with 44 seconds to go. Eventually, Pendleton scampered in from six yards out to make it 45-0 with five seconds left in the half.
The touchdown forced a running clock for the remainder of the game.
In the second half, with backups in for Camden, Jeff Mullin scored from one-yard out late in the third quarter and Xavier Mclaurin had a 17-yard run late in the fourth quarter to round out the scoring and make it 59-0.
Monday’s win was the largest margin of victory for the Bruins since a 74-24 win over Mattamuskeet in 2016. It’s the fourth win of 50 or more points for the Camden football program since 2010.
One more regular season game awaits the Bruins in Manteo on Friday. A win there would secure Camden’s first winning season since 2015, when it went 8-3 in the regular season and lost in the second round of the playoffs.
“Most of these seniors played as freshmen and had no business playing as freshmen,” Sophia said. “So, for them to come from where they’ve come from and kind of build our foundation for our program, I’m happy for them to be where they are.”