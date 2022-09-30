EDENTON — Thursday night’s football game between the Pasquotank Panthers and John A. Holmes Aces seemed destined for a blowout when the Aces ran for two long touchdowns on their first three plays from the line of scrimmage.

Eventually, the blowout came to fruition as a running clock was implemented with three minutes left in the game, but Pasquotank managed to keep itself in the game as late as the third quarter.