CAMDEN — Trailing by four points with two minutes to play, the Currituck coaching staff had a difficult decision.
The situation was fourth down with the ball near the Camden 10-yard line. The Knights needed five yards for a first down, and the logical play choice was to hand the ball off to running back Ryan Fisher, who had already rushed for over 200 yards in the game. At the snap, it appeared that it would be a sweep to the right, but quarterback Devin Duke went play action, faking the handoff and then passing the ball across the field to the left corner of the end zone. Wide open was brother Damon Duke, who cradled the ball into his chest for the go-ahead touchdown. The Currituck defense stopped a last-ditch drive by Camden and the Knights retained the Byrd Bowl with a dramatic 28-25 victory.
Currituck head coach Paul Bossi gave credit to his offensive coordinator Danny DeCastillia for the high-risk, all-or-nothing call.
"During the timeout we were deciding what to do, what play to call," Bossie said. "Coach D said, 'What do you think about this play?' We went with it and the guys executed perfectly. It was a great win against a very good Camden team."
This was a true border clash, named after the surveyor William Byrd who established the dividing line between the two counties. On a perfect night for football, the largest crowd in years turned out to Camden Yards, and were rewarded by an extremely competitive and well-played contest.
The Bruins stopped Currituck on the first series of the game, forced a punt, and took possession deep in their own territory. Three running plays did not garner a first down, and Camden dropped back to kick. A low snap never got off the ground, and Currituck had a first and goal at the 1-yard line. Devin Duke scored on a keeper, and a successful kick made the score 7-0 at the 7:10 mark.
Jaden Clark got Camden going with a 30-yard kickoff return out to the Bruin 47-yard line. Seven plays later the senior broke off left tackle and ripped for 28 yards and a first down at the Currituck 4-yard line. The Knight defense held and Camden settled for a 27-yard field goal by Jacori Sutton.
As the first quarter was winding down, Camden defensive lineman Jyveon Harris would record a quarterback sack that would lead to a Currituck punt. Taking possession at their own 42-yard line, the Bruins moved quickly down the field. Quarterback J' ron Pendleton got the drive started with a 20-yard keeper. Camden then tried a flea-flicker that was well covered by the Knight secondary, but a roughing the passer penalty gave the Bruins a first down on the Currituck 23-yard line. Three plays later, fullback Malachi Wilson dragged tacklers with him on a 15-yard touchdown run. The junior added a conversion run and Camden had taken the lead 11-7.
The rest of the second quarter showcased Currituck's outstanding running back Ryan Fisher. After a good return to the 41-yard line by Luke Baratta, Fisher flashed through an interior hole for 30 yards to the Camden 29-yard line. Four plays later, the senior took a pitch around the left end and behind good seal blocking, he raced for the touchdown to put the Knights back in the lead.
A few minutes later, Fisher repeated the performance. This time, it was a 38-yard sprint around left end, and after the kick, Currituck had a 21-11 lead as the first half ended.
The second half started with Xzavior Wiggins giving Camden excellent field position with a return to the 49-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Clark gained seven yards, but had to leave the game with a leg injury. Wilson blasted for five yards and a first down, and then Jayce McFadden did his best running of the night, carrying the rock four straight plays, covering the final yard on a inside plunge to put the Bruins back in the game down just 21-18.
The score stayed that way until the middle of the fourth quarter. Taking possession at their own 27-yard line, Camden went on a methodical 10-play drive. The big plays were a 22-yard off tackle run by Wilson and a 13-yard keeper around right end by Pendleton. The junior signal caller would cover the final four yards himself, and after the kick, Camden led 25-21.
With 5:36 left, Damon Duke returned the kick to the 38-yard line. A pass to Damon Gerres gained five yards, and Fisher ran for eleven more. Currituck attempted a long pass that was almost intercepted but fell incomplete. Rushes by Fisher and Gerres moved the Knights 14 yards closer. Camden stopped a running play, but a facemask personal foul gave Currituck a first down on the Bruin 15-yard line. Gerres gained five yards on first down, but the Bruin defense stuffed the next two attempts, setting up the dramatic fourth down touchdown pass.
Camden (4-1,1-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) suffered their first loss of the season, but coach Josh Sophia had a lot of positives to take away from the hard fought loss.
"We made some defensive adjustments at the half and did a lot better against the run game, especially the runs wide," Sophia said. "We didn't allow a point in the third quarter, and just the one score in the second half. I am really proud of the way our players reacted when Clark went down with the injury. Our guys stepped up and we came back to take the lead."
For Currituck (3-2, 1-1 NCC), the do-everything back Ryan Fisher had a career game with 202 yards on 22 carries, an average of almost ten yards a touch, and two touchdowns. Damon Gerres contributed 50 yards on nine carries. Quarterback Devin Duke attempted only eight passes with five completions including the clutch touchdown pass.
Camden running back Malachi Wilson picked up the slack getting more touches with Clark injured. Wilson totaled 88 yards on 11 attempts, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. McFadden had 62 yards on 14 carries and a pass reception for 17 yards. Pendleton followed with 47 yards on eight attempts, and 2-6 passing for 24 yards.