CAMDEN — Trailing by four points with two minutes to play, the Currituck coaching staff had a difficult decision.

The situation was fourth down with the ball near the Camden 10-yard line. The Knights needed five yards for a first down, and the logical play choice was to hand the ball off to running back Ryan Fisher, who had already rushed for over 200 yards in the game. At the snap, it appeared that it would be a sweep to the right, but quarterback Devin Duke went play action, faking the handoff and then passing the ball across the field to the left corner of the end zone. Wide open was brother Damon Duke, who cradled the ball into his chest for the go-ahead touchdown. The Currituck defense stopped a last-ditch drive by Camden and the Knights retained the Byrd Bowl with a dramatic 28-25 victory.