Currituck Britt vs. Hertford County football

Currituck’s Luka Britt (10) runs after Hertford County quarterback Keveon Rodgers (12) during a football game, Friday at Currituck County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

BARCO — Trailing for almost the entire game, a resilient Currituck County football team came within six yards of tying the score in the fourth quarter.

However, Hertford County stopped the Knights’ threat, forcing a turnover on downs. The Bears then went down and tacked on a clinching touchdown to prevail by the final score of 35-21. The home contest for Currituck was the Northeastern Coastal Conference opener for both teams.