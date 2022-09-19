BARCO — Trailing for almost the entire game, a resilient Currituck County football team came within six yards of tying the score in the fourth quarter.
However, Hertford County stopped the Knights’ threat, forcing a turnover on downs. The Bears then went down and tacked on a clinching touchdown to prevail by the final score of 35-21. The home contest for Currituck was the Northeastern Coastal Conference opener for both teams.
Currituck (2-2, 0-1 NCC) was a distinct underdog to the undefeated Bears (4-0, 1-0 NCC), and their disadvantage multiplied as starting quarterback Rj Seymore was not available. Stepping up was sophomore Devin Duke who played with a lot of composure despite being under constant pressure from the Hertford defense. Duke connected on two long touchdown passes with his brother Damon Duke. Both underclassmen, the “Duke Boys” could provide the Knights with a big play potential to combine with their rushing attack.
The Bears took the early lead with a six-play drive which started on the Currituck 44-yard line after a Knight turnover. The key plays were a 23-yard completion from quarterback Keveon Rodgers to wide receiver Isreal Powell, and then a lateral pitch to Elijah Outlaw who raced around left end for the 15-yard touchdown. Currituck blocked the conversion kick, but the Bears led 6-0 at the 9:33 mark of the first quarter.
After an exchange of possessions, a short punt gave the Knights the ball at the Hertford 42-yard line. Two plays lost three yards, and then Devin Duke rolled out on third down. He found Damon on the left sideline behind the secondary. Catching the ball in stride, the “older” brother streaked down the field for a 45-yard score. Sure-footed Luca Costanzo converted the kick and Currituck took the lead 7-6.
That would be the score until Hertford responded with their own long pass play early in the second quarter. On a second down play from their own 40-yard line, Rodgers pump-faked a short pass, and then found receiver Jarmarcus White tip-toeing down the right sideline. White went untouched for a 60-yard score, and after a successful conversion pass, the Bears regained the lead 14-7.
A few minutes later, Hertford drove all the way downfield to a first down on the Knight 20. That drive was stopped when Currituck defensive back Kj Gallop intercepted Rodgers at the goal line. Deep in their own territory, the Knights went to primary running back Ryan Fisher to get them out of trouble. At 155 pounds, Fisher runs straight ahead, moving the pile like a much bigger back. With strength and endurance earned in the weight room, the senior carried the ball seven of the next eight plays. Aided by a 10-yard completion to Damon Gerres, Currituck got the ball out to midfield, but the drive stalled and the half ended.
Hertford County pushed their lead to two scores on the first possession of the second half. Rodgers did it himself on a 48-yard keeper right up the middle. The Bears were poised to score again when Knight junior Gallop made his second interception of the game, this time in the end zone for a touchback giving Currituck the ball on their 20-yard line.
On a third down pass, Damon Duke made a spectacular juggling catch for 32 yards. That play was followed by a pass to Fisher for 13 yards and another first down. Devin Duke then found Damon over the middle on a slant. The junior split between the tacklers and broke the play for a 35-yard touchdown. Kick good, and the Knights were again within seven points at 21-14.
Hertford regained the momentum with an eight-play drive, scoring on another Rodgers keeper.
However, Currituck wasn’t going away. A nice kick return by Luke Baratta got the Knights started at their 43-yard line. Two plays later, quarterback Devin Duke scrambled for 29 yards to the Bear 15-yard line. Fisher took it from there, scoring from ten yards out on a burst up the middle. Kick good, and Currituck was again within one score at 28-21.
Another big play by Baratta, a fumble recovery, gave the ball back to the Knights. On the very next play Fisher took the handoff inside, broke tackles, cut outside and rambled 55 yards all the way to the Hertford 15-yard line. Carrying the next two plays, Fisher got his team to the six, but a fumble and a incomplete pass ended the drive.
Escaping a score that would have evened the game, Hertford went on a long, 12-play drive that ate up the clock. Rodgers would score his third touchdown, finishing the drive to put the game away.
Despite the loss, Currituck coach Paul Bossi had good reason to feel good about his team.
“I am very proud of our effort, the way we kept fighting and coming back,” Bossi said. “We are a young team, just three seniors on offense and defense, and two freshman starting on defense. That is a very good team we played and we stayed right in the game with them with a young quarterback making his first start. There were a lot of bright spots going forward.”
Devin Duke completed 10-19 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. The workhorse back, Ryan Fisher, had 136 yards rushing on 17 attempts, almost all of his yardage coming after contact. He also had two receptions for 30 yards. Damon Duke had 121 yards and two touchdowns on just four catches. For the Bears, Outlaw led all rushers with 157 yards on 16 touches. Rodgers had 96 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 13-23 passing with a touchdown.