GREENVILLE — Before some fans had even made their way to their seats, the J.H. Rose football team had stormed out to a 14-0 lead over visiting Northeastern Thursday night.
The Rampants scored two touchdowns in the opening 2:07 of the game, leading from start to finish on their way to a 48-26 victory.
Kenderius Geddis opened the game with a lengthy return to set the Rose offense up in plus territory at the 40-yard line to start the game.
On the hosts’ second play of the game, Will Taylor took an option play to the right side himself, breaking free for a 31-yard touchdown just 25 seconds into the game to put the Rampants in front 7-0.
Northeastern then saw its first drive of the night end quickly, as Jaceire Daniels-Waller intercepted a Jalen Melson pass on the third play of the drive to give the Rose offense a short field once again.
The Rampants’ second drive had the same result as their first, two plays and pay-dirt, as Taylor dropped back and found Geddis in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 lead in the blink of an eye.
“We wanted to get back to our winning ways after a tough loss last week,” J.H. Rose head coach Will Bland said. “We just wanted to come out and show that we’re still one of the top teams out here.”
After the teams went back and forth with turnovers on the following three drives, Rose capitalized on a short field once again after another Daniels-Waller interception.
Five plays and 30 yards later, Brandon Sanders plunged in from three yards out to give Rose a three-score lead.
After turnovers on its first three drives, Northeastern’s fourth opportunity on offense did not appear to fare much better, as it lined up to punt from its own 37-yard line.
Instead, the snap went up-back Shymeer Williams, who took the fake punt down the far sideline all the way to the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown to get the Eagles on the board at the 5:46 mark of the second quarter.
J.H. Rose responded in the final two minutes of the opening half as Taylor connected with Geddis once again, this time on a 23-yard score to send the home side into the half in front 28-7.
Northeastern looked to set the tone coming out of the half, as it marched 85 yards in six plays, with the final being a 36-yard touchdown connection between Melson and Shamar Sutton to bring the deficit back down to 14.
The Rampants’ ensuing drive stalled, but the visitors were unable to capitalize, going three-and-out and punting the ball back to Rose. This time, the hosts had a response, finishing off a drive with a six-yard touchdown connection between Taylor and Malachi Keyes.
Sutton took the ensuing kickoff 99 yards to the house, as it appeared the Eagles may have the momentum yet again.
Rose once again had a response, as Taylor hit Landon Richards and Keyes on a pair of 38-yard passes before ending the drive with his legs, running in for a score from four yards out to make it a 42-20 game with 37 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“Rose is pretty good, they can really throw the ball and they made more plays than we did tonight,” Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore said. “They executed and we’re still kind of banged up, and I just want to get through the tough non-conference schedule.”
Taylor accounted for five touchdowns in the win, going 9-for-16 through the air for 172 yards and three scores, while rushing for 41 yards and two scores on four carries.
The final gasp for Northeastern came with 7:06 left in the game when Sutton found a hole on the left side on his way to a 19-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 16.
Four plays later, the Rampants put the final nail in the coffin when Jameer Roach got around the right end and tore down the near sideline for a 45-yard score with 4:20 to play to bring the final score to 48-26.
Northeastern finished the game with a 393-246 edge in total offense, but six turnovers, including four interceptions, proved to be the difference, as the home side capitalized on multiple short fields.
“They play hard and they try to take any opportunity when the ball is thrown their way,” Bland said of his defense.
J.H. Rose is back in action next Friday when it visits Southwest Onslow for its final non-conference game of the season.