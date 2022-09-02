J.H. Rose's Geddis

J.H. Rose's Kenderius Geddis (2) hauls in a touchdown pass from Will Taylor in front of Northeastern's Tyell Saunders (6) during the opening quarter of Thursday's game.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

GREENVILLE — Before some fans had even made their way to their seats, the J.H. Rose football team had stormed out to a 14-0 lead over visiting Northeastern Thursday night.

The Rampants scored two touchdowns in the opening 2:07 of the game, leading from start to finish on their way to a 48-26 victory.