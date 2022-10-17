Currituck Ryan Fisher vs. Fork Union

Currituck’s Ryan Fisher, shown during the Knights' season opener on August, ran for 254 yards in the Currituck's win over Pasquotank, Friday at Pasquotank County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

The Currituck football team got off to a fast start scoring 21 points in the first quarter at Pasquotank High School Friday night. With a strong running game led by senior Ryan Fisher, the Knights led 41-14 at halftime, and then withstood a strong second half effort by the Panthers to prevail by the final score of 61-34.

The "Ryan Express" was the outstanding performer in this contest. Fisher gained 254 yards on 18 carries and ran for four touchdowns as Currituck (5-3, 3-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) amassed over 500 yards in total offense, and five different Knights reached the end zone.