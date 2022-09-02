EDENTON — As the John A. Holmes Aces had their first game in Edenton this season facing Rocky Mount, all the positivity seemed to be on the home side late in the fourth quarter.
Until it wasn’t.
Mere moments after taking a one-point lead, its first lead since early in the game, John A. Holmes allowed a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from the Gryphons’ Elijah Battle with 4:16 to play.
Add on a two-point conversion and just like that, Rocky Mount led 28-21. The Aces were unable to answer and suffered their first loss of the season.
“Great kick, put it in a good spot,” John A. Holmes head coach Paul Hoggard said. “Should have them pinned deep; that’s what we were hoping because we had been short-kicking them (all night) and that spot had been open. Thought we’d get him pinned deep and we lost contain. (Battle’s) pretty special.”
Prior to the Rocky Mount (2-1) game-winning score, John A. Holmes (1-1) had come back to tie the game and take the lead on two separate fourth-quarter possessions.
The Gryphons, who opened the second half with a 14-7 advantage, had initially dominated the time of possession in the third quarter with the Aces only having one drive that stalled with a three-and-out in only one minute of game time.
Still, John A. Holmes didn’t let Rocky Mount increase its lead as the Aces withstood a 10-play drive to open the third quarter that ended with a punt. It was a fourth-and-29 punt thanks to a holding call.
Rocky Mount’s second possession of the third quarter started on the Edenton 47-yard line and made its way to the 21 with a new set of downs as the third quarter expired.
The very first play of the fourth quarter, however, went the way of the Aces as Battle fumbled the ball away and John A. Holmes took over at its own 15 with a chance to tie.
“(Defense) bent a little bit at times but didn’t break,” Hoggard said. “Just really proud of how well we’ve played defensively overall.”
On the second play of the possession, Naijhir White, who went for 145 yards on 10 carries, broke free from the 16-yard line and ran 59 yards before getting horse-collared. The play and penalty put the Aces at the Rocky Mount 12-yard line.
The drive momentarily went backwards with a third-and-22 situation as well as a fourth-and-17.
But on the fourth down from the 19-yard line, John A. Holmes quarterback D.J. Capehart picked up a snap that hit the ground, sprinted to his right, made a spin move near the sideline and found himself in the end zone for what would be a 14-14 game with 8:30 to go.
Rocky Mount took just four plays to retake the lead, highlighted by Isaiah Silver's 41-yard run to the 3-yard line, but a bad snap foiled the point-after attempt as the Gryphons led 20-14 with 7:03 to go.
John A. Holmes then took the next three minutes of game time to engineer a go-ahead drive.
On a third-and-3 play from the Aces’ 43, Capehart worked his magic again by evading a sack, reversing course and going left, getting a key block behind him from TyQuon Bush and making his way to the Rocky Mount 41 to keep the drive alive.
Again, a 15-yard penalty by Rocky Mount, this time unsportsmanlike conduct, was tacked on and the Aces continued from the 26-yard line.
The possession did reach a second-and-19 before a 12-yard run from Divon Ward and after a false start made it third-and-12, Capehart threw 28 yards to Hills for a touchdown and the PAT from Mark Perez was good for a 21-20 lead with 4:32 left.
Battle then ran back to grab the kicked football lying near the right sideline at the 5-yard line, picked it up and ran 95 yards to take the lead right back.
John A. Holmes’ last effort involved a third-and-13 screen pass to the right from Capehart to Ireal Hills that went for 23 yards to the Gryphons’ 35-yard line and provided some life, but it just went backwards after that.
Two bad snaps and a tackle for loss forced a fourth-and-36 that an 11-yard completion to Jonathan Spears did not make up for.
“We got too many miscues offensively,” Hoggard said. “Everything for us is on timing. Our timing is off right now and just haven’t gotten there yet.”
Thursday initially got off to a quick start for John A. Holmes with a 53-yard drive that finished with a Capehart nine-yard touchdown run just 1:04 into the game.
Both teams traded failed drives after that and before the Gryphons tied it on a Battle five-yard score with 3:11 left in the first quarter.
Rocky Mount didn’t grab its 14-7 lead until 1:50 left in the first half on the second of Battle’s three touchdowns Thursday, set up by a 28-yard run by him one play earlier.
The Aces did their best to get even before halftime with a fourth-and-10 play that went 13 yards on the ground by Hills and from the 50, a White 21-yard run got them to the 29-yard line with less than a second left.
They went for it all on the next play and the Gryphons were called for pass interference as John A. Holmes went with Perez for an untimed 32-yard field goal attempt. It had the distance but ran into the left goal post.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Hoggard said. “I’m excited. We’re a young football team and we hung in there with a good football team tonight and (we) really didn’t play very well.”
Next up for the Aces is one last non-conference game home against Norview (Va.).