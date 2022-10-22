Another year, another conference championship secured by the Northeastern football program.
For the 10th straight season, the Eagles, under head coach Antonio Moore’s direction, have clinched a share of the Northeastern Coastal Conference title.
They did so in front of a packed home crowd, and the Elizabeth City State marching band, with a 39-21 homecoming win over Currituck.
“We’ve won it for the last decade; that’s a huge deal,” Moore said. “The guys have been putting in the work here, they worked hard and they’re getting results from it. I’m really excited for the kids tonight. Probably the best homecoming I’ve ever had here since I’ve been here.”
Northeastern (7-2, 5-0 NCC) jumped in front early.
After the Eagles forced a punt on the Knights’ game-opening drive, Northeastern’s first drive started on its own 9-yard line after an offsides call on Currituck (5-4, 3-3 NCC).
On the first play, running back Tyselle Spencer ran 91 yards down the right sideline for a 7-0 lead with 6:41 remaining in the first quarter.
Currituck punted again on its second drive and again, the Eagles’ first play from the line of scrimmage came at the 9-yard line.
This time, it took them four plays to score as Shamar Sutton hauled in a screen pass on the right side from Jalen Melson and ran 73 yards to the house for a 13-0 advantage with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Currituck head coach Paul Bossi said a talk to his team between the first two quarters was able to get them in a better headspace in the second 12 minutes.
The Knights got themselves back in the game in the second quarter by finally being able to put full offensive drives together. A six-play, 48-yard drive that ended with a Damon Gerres four-yard rush for a touchdown made it 13-7 with 9:26 left.
Northeastern, however, kept its distance with a drive that ended with a 34-yard touchdown catch by a wide-open Tyell Saunders to make it 19-7 nearly two minutes later.
Currituck answered again on its next drive with an eight-play, 64-yard drive that ended in a 19-yard touchdown run by quarterback R.J. Seymore to get within 19-14 with 3:23 left.
The second quarter looked to keep going the Knights’ way until a holding call took away a first-down completion on their next possession and pushed it to a second-and-22 at the NHS 44.
On fourth-and-14, Seymore rolled to his left and nearly got a first down but was knocked out two yards short.
It gave the Eagles the ball at their own 24-yard line with 17 seconds left and they made every second count.
Northeastern, which called two timeouts during Currituck’s last possession, stayed aggressive with the little time left as the first play was a deep pass up the middle.
Melson’s pass was batted up in the air and Sutton, behind the defender, kept his eyes on the ball and came down with a big-time 44-yard catch at the Currituck 32-yard line.
Northeastern rushed up the field and spiked the ball with 6.8 seconds left. Khamani Bennett then caught the ball up the middle for a 19-yard play and another spike came just in time with just six-tenths of a second left in the half.
At the 13-yard line, the Eagles pitched the ball right to Spencer. Spencer veered to the right side, reached the goal line, fumbled the ball into the end zone and Bennett came up with it to secure the touchdown as the first half expired.
The second fortunate bounce in the last three plays for Northeastern allowed the Eagles to take a 25-14 lead at the half.
“You never know when you’re going to have to use (the two-minute drill),” Moore said. “We practice that drill every day. The linemen hustled to the line, we killed the ball twice. It took a lot of hustle in that drive to score in (17) seconds. They executed on that drive.”
“(We) played a heck of a second quarter and then that (Northeastern touchdown) was a heart-breaker,” Bossi added.
Friday’s second half, after an extended halftime, started out a bit disjointed for both offenses as Northeastern punted after a three-and-out and Currituck fumbled the ball away on a third-and-21 play.
That turnover turned into a two-play, 32-yard touchdown drive for the Eagles with a 12-yard run from DeVaughan Bell and a 20-yard touchdown run from Randall Ferguson with 7:40 left in the third. Just like that, Northeastern took a stranglehold of the game with a three-possession 32-14 lead.
The next six-plus minutes saw a 13-play drive end in a 42-yard field goal attempt that went wide right.
The rest of the game effectively felt like a formality from there as a 33-yard touchdown catch from Bennett made it 39-14 with 8:26 left in the game.
Currituck running back Ryan Fisher took over the quarterback role in the Knights’ final drive and made the most of it with several positive runs culminating in s 13-yard touchdown rush on fourth-and-6 for the game’s last score with 2:22 left.
“To get a win against Currituck, a quality team, a tough team, I’m just excited.” Moore said. “We’re blessed and I’m just so grateful right now.”
Northeastern will close out the regular season with a home game against Pasquotank. A win will clinch the Eagles sole possession of the conference title.
Currituck finishes the regular season home against First Flight.