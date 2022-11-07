In preparation for their first-round game of the NCHSAA state football playoffs, Northeastern coach Antonio Moore had talked to his team about playing through misfortune and overcoming adversity.
The Eagles needed that mental preparation. With 26 seconds left in the first quarter, Northeastern High School trailed Farmville Central by the score of 13-0.
But the home team got a jolt of inspiration from their outstanding triple-threat back Shamar Sutton. The senior electrified the crowd with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown that got the Eagles on their way. Northeastern would take the lead with 21 second-quarter points and defeat the Jaguars by the final score of 43-19.
Northeastern would total 556 yards of offense, but this win did not come as easily as the score might indicate. The Eagles struggled early to control the Farmville rushing attack that would produce a game total of 373 yards.
After Northeastern turned the ball over on downs on the opening drive, Farmville took over near midfield. With an up-tempo rushing attack, the Jaguars needed only six plays to score the game's first touchdown. It came on an option pitch to halfback Brandon Knight from 14 yards out. The conversion pass failed, but Farmville led 6-0 at 7:15 of the first quarter.
The Eagles took possession after the ensuing kickoff at their 32-yard line and marched all the way to a first and goal at the Jaguars 10-yard line. It was a mixture of run and pass as Tyselle Spencer broke two first down runs, and quarterback Jalen Melson completed passes for first downs to Sutton and Tyell Saunders. But four rushing attempts did not get the Eagles across the goal line, and Farmville regained possession on their 1-yard line.
Northeastern could not pin the Jaguars deep in their own territory. Nine consecutive running plays produced a second touchdown, mostly due to the outside running of motion back Alex Moye. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior with track speed, carried the ball five times on the drive, the last a one-yard sweep around left end for his 17th touchdown of the season. Kick good and Farmville led 13-0.
It was the Jaguars strategy to kick the ball away from Sutton and that is what they did. The kickoff was received by Torres Spencer who started up the middle, but then turned and lateraled back to Sutton on the left side of the field. The Farmville defenders were already converging on Spencer, and that gave Sutton some running room. Two cuts and acceleration into his top speed and the senior went all the way to get Northeastern back in the game. DeVaughan Bell rushed the two-point conversion and the score was 13-8 as the quarter ended.
The Eagles attempted an onside kick, but Farmville recovered on their 49-yard line. Moye would rip off another long gainer around end, reversing his field for 39 yards. Three plays later, Jaguar quarterback Landen Barnes would throw an eight-yard slant to receiver Te' Shon Brock to answer the Northeastern score. The conversion pass was no good, but Farmville had regained the momentum with the score 19-8 at the 10:38 mark.
The Jaguars tried an onside kick but the Eagles recovered on their 47-yard line. The balanced offense was now on track as Melson connected with Khamani Bennett and Sutton for receptions that produced first downs. Sutton also had a jet sweep for 11 yards, and Randall Ferguson an eight-yard run that preceded a two-yard keeper for the score by Melson who would also run in the conversion. The game now stood at 19-16 with 8:42 left in the second quarter.
Moye again got Farmville into scoring position, this time with a 38-yard bolt around the perimeter. However, with a first and goal at the 2-yard line, the Northeastern defense made a stand and turned around the momentum. Three Jaguar rushing plays were stopped for no gain, and a fourth down pass was complete, but the receiver was tackled by Ferguson at the four-yard line.
Northeastern, inspired by the goal line stand, responded quickly. Passes to Saunders and Bennett got the Eagles just past midfield. Melson then handed off to Bell who bulled through several tackles, and stiff-armed the last defender for a 46-yard touchdown run. The kick was good and Northeastern had their first lead at 23-19 with 3:07 left in the half.
Having made some adjustments on defense, the Eagles forced Farmville to a quick three plays and out. A short punt was picked up by Sutton and returned to the Jaguar 40-yard line. Two plays later, Melson dropped back and lofted a perfect pass down the stove pipe to Sutton who had gotten two steps on his defenders. The 42-yard touchdown put Northeastern ahead 29-19 at the break.
The Northeastern defense bent but did not break in the second half.
"We actually practiced three different defenses for this game," Moore said. "We made adjustments, putting less players up on the line, freeing up linebackers to cover more sideline to sideline. It limited their outside runs which were so effective in the first half."
The Eagles pushed their lead to 36-19 with a 13-play drive in the third quarter. It culminated with a four-yard plunge by Bell, his second touchdown of the game. They added a final score in the fourth quarter when Sutton took a handoff in from eight yards away. That score was set up by a pass interception by linebacker Maurice Bowser.
Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson with very accurate with his left-handed darts connecting on 16-22 attempts for 222 yards and a score. Bell totaled 110 yards rushing, followed by Spencer who had 68 yards on just seven attempts before he left with an injury. Jamar Sutton had 240 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns bringing his season total to 22 TDs.
The Eagles host Wallace-Rose Hill in a second-round game on Thursday. It is a rematch from when the Bulldogs came into Elizabeth City and beat Northeastern 57-22 in last year's third round for its only loss of the season.