NHS Ferguson vs. Farmville football

Northeastern's Randall Ferguson (with ball) carries the football during the Eagles' 2A NCHSAA first-round playoff win against Farmville Central, Friday at Northeastern High School.

 Photo by Joel Sutton

In preparation for their first-round game of the NCHSAA state football playoffs, Northeastern coach Antonio Moore had talked to his team about playing through misfortune and overcoming adversity.

The Eagles needed that mental preparation. With 26 seconds left in the first quarter, Northeastern High School trailed Farmville Central by the score of 13-0. 