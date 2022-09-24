NHS Ferguson vs. Edenton football

Northeastern quarterback Jalen Melson (left) hands the ball off to running back Randall Ferguson during a football game, Friday at John A. Holmes High Schoo.

 Photo by Rod Leigh

EDENTON — The John A. Holmes Aces played Northeastern tight all night long, but a successful strategic two-point conversion by the Eagles in the second quarter proved to matter greatly in the end.

Northeastern took advantage of a botched point-after attempt from Edenton that would have tied the game and when the Eagles scored to go up seven on their next drive, head coach Antonio Moore saw the opportunity to go up by two possessions to separate a little.