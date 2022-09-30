AHOSKIE – When a high school football team racks up 465 yards of total offense and scores six touchdowns, it’s reasonable to assume they were victorious in their efforts.
However, all bets are off when longtime rivals Northeastern and Hertford County meet on the gridiron.
The visiting Eagles punched it into the endzone on their final drive of the first half, reached paydirt with the opening possession of the second half and added three touchdowns over a span of two minutes and 23 seconds in the fourth quarter en route to a 67-39 win over the Bears in Ahoskie Thursday night.
The Eagles came to town and roughed up the Bears to the tune of 10 touchdowns and 627 yards of offense from scrimmage.
Northeastern also continued their recent string of success vs. Hertford County. Counting Thursday night’s victory, the Eagles have won nine of the past 11 meetings between the two schools.
Thursday’s game, on several occasions, had all the markings of one that would go down to the wire.
Tied at 19-19 late in the second quarter, the Eagles set up shop at their own 26 following a HCHS punt. Highlighted by five pass completions by Jalen Melson totaling 42 yards and a 23-yard run from Tyselle Spencer, the Eagles moved 74 yards in 12 plays capped by Spencer’s one-yard TD run with 14 seconds left until halftime. A blocked PAT had the Eagles up 25-19 lead at the break.
Northeastern opened the second half with an eight-play, 58-yard drive highlighted by four runs from Spencer totaling 48 yards; part of his game-high 252 rushing yards on 30 carries. Shamar Sutton finished the drive with a short three-yard blast to paydirt. Northeastern had extended its lead to 31-19 at the 9:29 mark of the third period.
Hertford County responded with a Keveon Rodgers tackle-breaking touchdown run of 59 yards. Caleb Barnes booted the PAT as the Bears crept to within 31-26 with 6:55 left in the third quarter.
On the game’s ensuing possession, Eagles skipper Antonio Moore saw his gamble pay off when he called a fake punt from Northeastern’s 27-yard line. Shymeer Williams ran for 17 yards and a first down to keep that drive alive. Set up by a 24-yard pass from Melson to Tyell Saunders and a 30-yard scamper by Sutton, the Eagles scored four plays later on a three-yard run by Spencer. The conversion run failed, but the Eagles owned a 37-26 advantage with 4:14 left in the third period.
The Bears answered quickly, driving 73 yards in just four plays capped by a 38-yard touchdown strike from Rodgers to Israel Powell to put Hertford County within 37-33 entering the fourth quarter.
But that’s as close as it got for Hertford County as the Eagles exploded for three touchdowns in less than two-and-a-half minutes of the final period.
Spencer scored two of those TDs on runs covering four and 62 yards – the latter of which coming two plays after Alonzo Biddle recovered a Bears fumble, one of three second half turnovers by HCHS. Sutton tallied the other touchdown on a 33-yard blast.
Hertford County’s lone touchdown of the fourth quarter came when Elijah Outlaw returned a kickoff 73 yards.
The Eagles, with their second team on the field, added a late touchdown run by Randall Ferguson following a fumble recovery by Williams.
Northeastern, who improved to 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference action, never trailed as Sutton opened the scoring by flashing his speed during a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown at the 9:49 mark of the first quarter. In addition to his kick return duties, Sutton added 121 rushing yards on just eight carries and caught seven passes for 78 yards.
Rodgers responded for the Bears, orchestrating a four-play, 65-yard drive that he ended with a 15-yard run to paydirt. Rodgers would finish the game with 291 total yards (154 rushing and 137 passing).
On the game’s ensuing possession, Northeastern drove 57 yards in 12 plays, capped by a five-yard TD run by Jaylin Mallory as the Eagles increased their lead to 13-6 with 1:58 left in the opening period.
Hertford County answered just 20 seconds later when, on first down from the Bears 37-yard line, Outlaw bounced outside and streaked 63 yards down the visitor’s sideline for a touchdown. The conversion pass failed, leaving the Bears facing a 13-12 deficit.
Both teams traded touchdowns over the opening nine minutes of the second quarter. Northeastern found the endzone thanks to a three-yard run by Sutton while the Bears answered with a 30-yard scamper by Outlaw, part of his 148-yard rushing performance, to tie the game at 19-19.
Northeastern has its first home game since opening week next against Camden.