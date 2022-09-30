Northeastern Shamar Sutton at Edenton football

Shamar Sutton, shown here during last week's Northeastern win at John A. Holmes, had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown at Hertford County Thursday. It was his fifth touchdown of the return variety this season.

 Photo by Rod Leigh

AHOSKIE – When a high school football team racks up 465 yards of total offense and scores six touchdowns, it’s reasonable to assume they were victorious in their efforts.

However, all bets are off when longtime rivals Northeastern and Hertford County meet on the gridiron.