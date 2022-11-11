Northeastern Bell vs. Wallace-Rose Hill

Northeastern's Devaughan Bell (with ball) ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the Eagles' 2A NCHSAA second-round playoff loss to Wallace-Ros Hill, Thursday at Northeastern High School.

 Photo by Joel Sutton

Aiming to make amends for losing to the same Wallace-Rose Hill football team in the postseason last year, Northeastern was off to a good start in Thursday’s 2A NCHSAA second-round playoff game.

The No. 5 Eagles built up a 19-0 home lead in the second quarter, but the No. 12 Bulldogs chipped away.