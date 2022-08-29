100821_eda_football_pasquotank_manteo Carver

Darrion Carver (22), shown here during a 2021 football game against Manteo, and the Pasquotank football team led Gates 27-14 at halftime before the Red Barons came back to win it in the second half, Friday at Pasquotank County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

Taking advantage of Gates County turnovers, Pasquotank High School built a two-touchdown lead in the first half. However, a relentless ground attack in the second half turned the tide in favor of the visiting Red Barons, who edged the Panthers by the final score of 36-34.

Gates piled up over 400 yards of rushing offense to even their record at 1-1, while Pasquotank stands at 0-2.