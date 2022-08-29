Taking advantage of Gates County turnovers, Pasquotank High School built a two-touchdown lead in the first half. However, a relentless ground attack in the second half turned the tide in favor of the visiting Red Barons, who edged the Panthers by the final score of 36-34.
Gates piled up over 400 yards of rushing offense to even their record at 1-1, while Pasquotank stands at 0-2.
Despite the early season setbacks, there is optimism for the team on the north end of Elizabeth City. They lost their first two games by a total of just six points. There is talent and speed on the roster, and this is a team that gives full effort for the entire four quarters.
Pasquotank received the opening kickoff and started at their 35-yard line. Two runs by Jayon Harris produced an initial first down. After an eight-yard pass from quarterback Jonovan Manuel to Zimir Hinton, Javion Carthen ran 10 yards to again move the chains. Manuel on a keeper gained 18 yards and the Panthers were in the red zone at the Gates 20-yard line. The drive stalled when a third down pass was intercepted.
After a Gates punt, Pasquotank got the ball back on their own 34-yard line. Three plays later, Red Baron Denzell Williams scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown. The score was called back for an illegal block, but Gates had the ball deep in Panther territory. Six plays later, halfback Dorien Melton covered the last two yards and the Barons had the lead 6-0 after the failed conversion.
That would be the score until Panther Justis Powell recovered a Baron fumble early in the second quarter. That turnover set up Pasquotank at the Gates 21-yard line. Panther quarterback Kyler White passed to James Lumsden who made a one-hand catch for 11 yards. White went right back to Lumsden who made the tough catch in traffic in the end zone. The kick was good by Chris Lester and Pasquotank led 7-6.
The Panthers kept the momentum when they recovered the fumbled kickoff at the Gates 28-yard line. Five plays later, Pasquotank would capitalize on a two-yard run by Carthen. The score was set up by a 20-yard completion from White to Hunter Manjavinos on the right sideline. Lester converted and the Panthers went ahead 14-6.
Gates would respond with a seven-play drive culminating in Melton's second touchdown, a 36-yard jaunt around right end. With a successful conversion run, the game was now tied 14-14 with 4:26 left in the first half.
Again, a Gates fumble would provide opportunity for the home team. Lester, who handled all of the kicking for Pasquotank, boomed a long punt that was mishandled by the Barons. From the 27-yard line, White connected with Sincere William for 25 yards. Carthen finished it off with his second two-yard score. Kick good, and it was Panthers 21-14.
Pasquotank was not finished. The defense made a strong stand deep as Gates was positioned to score. Defensive back Amari Downing intercepted a pass giving the ball back to the offense. Not content to sit on the lead, White dropped back and found Manjavinos on a crossing pattern over the middle. The speedy receiver split the defenders and outran everyone for a 78-yard touchdown. The Panthers would go into the locker room with a 27-14 advantage.
The momentum reversed in the second half. The Red Barons did not throw a single pass but kept the ball on the ground with huge running back Damari Cooper dominating play. The 6-foot-1, 245 pound battering ram would carry the load carrying the ball 25 times for 199 yards. The Panthers could not move the ball, and Gates would take the lead 28-27 with 10:11 left in the game. With the Panther defense wearing down, Gates would add another rushing touchdown, and a Cooper conversion run to make the score 36-27 at the 8:22 mark.
Down nine points, Pasquotank went to the air. White would again connect with William for 10 yards, and then with Hinton for 15 more on a final drive. A shovel pass to Darrion Carver gained 34 yards all the way down to the Baron 2-yard line. Carver banged it in, kick good, but the Panthers trailed 36-34 with just 1:04 left. An onside kick failed, and Gates ran out the clock.
First-year Pasquotank head coach Calton Ford saw "some good things" from his team, especially the effort even when the team fell behind.
"We are growing, building depth with the younger players," he said. "We had a couple of the guys go down and that hurt in trying to stop their big backs. We need to line up better and wrap up on our tackles. (Gates) got too many yards after the first contact."
Panther quarterback Kyler White completed eight of 20 passes for 206 yards and two touchdowns. Javion Carthen led the team in rushing with 57 yards on 16 attempts with two scores. Pasquotank will go on the road next week facing Perquimans.