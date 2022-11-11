HERTFORD — It may be difficult to believe, for sure improbable, but the Perquimans High School football team, that started the season 0-5, has advanced to the third round of the 2022 1A NCHSAA state football playoffs.
The Pirates are 2-0 in their "new season" after overwhelming East Columbus High School by the final score of 48-14 at home.
"I am so proud of these guys," said Pirate head coach Ian Rapanick. "It would have been easy to let up after our poor start, but everyone kept working hard. We kept grinding. That is true of the coaching staff as well. We all got closer, pulling together through the adversity. The feeling is just awesome."
No. 23 Perquimans (4-8) got a superlative performance from their young quarterback Braylon Knapp. The sophomore completed 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a score and a two-point conversion. Just as important, the Pirate defense produced three scores with a blocked punt, and interception pick six and a forced fumble returned for a score.
No. 26 East Columbus (3-9), coming off a 28-6 upset win over Bear Grass Charter, looked for a quick start against the home team. The Gators executed a successful onside kick and took possession at midfield. The visitors made one first down, but three straight pass incompletions turned the ball over on downs.
Starting at their own 42-yard line, the Pirates would score in 10 plays. A pass in the left flat to Shaun Garcia went for 15 yards to get Perquimans to the Gator 22-yard line. After two incompletions, Knapp carried the ball up the middle for 20 yards to the 2-yard line. On the next play Braylon faked a pitch and went over left tackle for the score. The conversion kick failed, but Perquimans led 6-0 at the 7:29 mark of the first quarter.
Three plays for the Gators failed to produce a first down and they went into punt formation on their own 17-yard line. Malik Bossert broke in and blocked the kick cleanly. The senior then scooped up the ball and ran it into the end zone for the defensive touchdown. It was the second time this season that Bossert had blocked a punt and turned it into six points. The kick failed, but Perquimans led 12-0.
The teams exchanged possessions and then East Columbus put together a drive as the quarter ended. The big play was a 39-yard pass from quarterback Javarrie Adams to wide receiver Jaquise Smith down the right sideline. The Gators had a first and goal at the 3-yard line, but four plays lost three yards. The Pirates took over on downs, but on their first play, the ball carrier was tackled in the end zone trying to run a sweep. The safety gave the Gators two points and Perquimans now led 12-2.
The Pirates would increase the lead to 20-2 with a seven-play drive that covered 30 yards. On third down from the Gator 16-yard line, Knapp rolled left and found Garcia uncovered in the flat. The senior ran it in untouched and Knapp followed with a conversion run.
East Columbus tried to respond and get back in the game. On second down Adams rolled to his right and attempted a short pass to a back. Jalynn Nelson anticipated the play, picked of the pass and returned it 27 yards for the Pirate touchdown. The defensive score moved the score to 26-2 at the end of the first half.
Halfway through the third quarter, Perquimans would drive 75 yards to score again. The final play had Knapp throwing a short pass to Garcia who was still in the backfield when he made the difficult catch, The senior weaved through the secondary, breaking a couple of tackles on his way for a 35-yard touchdown.
The development of Garcia as a premier running back has been a key factor in the improvement of the Pirate offense.
"We really noticed Shaun when he was doing so well running with the scout team," said coach Rapanick. "He progressed so far that he made first team all-conference."
Perquimans would score twice more. Knapp's third TD pass from close range and then a strip fumble caused by Bossert that was picked up by Jimmy Sawyer who returned it 50 yards for a touchdown. With the game going to a running clock for the fourth quarter, the Gators scored two late touchdowns.
The Pirates will hit the road next for a third-round challenge against unbeaten No. 2 North Moore.