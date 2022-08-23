HERTFORD — Behind by 16 points late in the fourth quarter of their home opener, the Perquimans High School football team caught the gift of desperation. They scored two late touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Manteo Redskins held on to defeat the Pirates by the final score of 22-18.

Perquimans suffered with an inconsistent offense that could not sustain drives, could not move the chains, and it didn’t help that the Pirates were called for 15 penalties, some of which came at crucial game points.