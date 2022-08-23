HERTFORD — Behind by 16 points late in the fourth quarter of their home opener, the Perquimans High School football team caught the gift of desperation. They scored two late touchdowns, but it was not enough as the Manteo Redskins held on to defeat the Pirates by the final score of 22-18.
Perquimans suffered with an inconsistent offense that could not sustain drives, could not move the chains, and it didn’t help that the Pirates were called for 15 penalties, some of which came at crucial game points.
On the positive side, Perquimans unveiled their big play combination of quarterback Braylon Knapp and all-purpose back Kirk Brown Jr. The pair combined for two long touchdown passes with Brown a threat to go the distance every time he touches the football. In addition, the Pirate defense, on the field the majority of the game, played with a sustained intensity, and produced crucial turnovers down the stretch as Perquimans attempted their comeback.
The game started well for the home team. Manteo punted after three plays, and Brown returned the kick 29 yards to the Redskin 42-yard line. However, the Pirates couldn’t capitalize on the field position. Three negative yardage plays and a partially blocked punt, and Manteo had the ball back at their 27-yard line. The visitors made no mystery of their intent to run the football. With double tight ends and a packed formation they controlled the ball and the clock with a 10-play drive. A three-yard keeper by quarterback Jackson Gaskill produced the first touchdown. The two-point conversion run by Finn Shultz and Manteo had the 8-0 lead with just 1:30 left in the first quarter.
The Perquimans offense again went three plays and out and punted to the Manteo 26-yard line. This time, the Skins went on a 12-play drive with their Naval Academy-style running attack of crisp ball handling, inside traps, and backfield shifts that sometimes confused the Perquimans defense. An 18-yard run by Cam Sylvester was compounded by a facemask personal foul, and Manteo had a first and goal. A double hand-off play from the six-yard line resulted in a touchdown by Wyn Wheeler. The conversion failed, but Manteo had a 14-0 lead with under six minutes left in the first half, and Perquimans having only run six plays from scrimmage.
It looked like it might get much worse when a bad snap on a punt gave the Redskins the ball back on the Perquimans 30-yard line. However, Pirate defensive tackle Kadyn Spence tackled Sylvester for a loss, and that was followed by an open-field tackle by Jarmon Overton to stop a short gain. The Pirates forced the turnover on downs, and gave their offense the ball back.
Eschewing the run for the forward pass, Knapp connected with Brown on a 29-yard completion, a brilliant one-handed catch on the sideline. Consecutive completions to Brown and Malik Bossert moved the chains, and a key third down pass over the middle to Shavoris Lewis gave the Pirates another first down. With seven seconds left in the half, Knapp passed to Brown in the right flat. Catching the ball on the dead run, Brown eluded two tacklers and went into the end zone. The conversion run was good, but nullified by a Pirate penalty and the half ended with the score 14-6.
The Perquimans’ offensive futilities continued in the third quarter. A sack/fumble gave Manteo the ball with a first and goal on the Pirate seven yard line. Gaskill ran in a keeper and the conversion run pushed the Manteo lead to 22-6.
It appeared that the game might end that way, but the Pirate defense continued to play hard and they forced a fumble with 1:38 left in the game. On the very next play Knapp lofted a long pass. Brown caught the ball between two defenders and cut back to the center of the field scoring on a 69-yard pass play. Suddenly the Pirates still had a chance, but the conversion rush failed leaving Perquimans still trailing by more than one score at 22-12.
A lot can happen in 1:24, and it did. Perquimans recovered the onside kick, and still had life. Brown was running out of bounds when a Manteo horse-collar tackle penalty advanced the ball to the visitors’ 20. However, a fumble gave the ball back to the Skins. Perquimans had all their time outs, and used them to get the ball back on downs. As time ran out, Knapp fired his third touchdown pass, a five-yarder to Lewis who made a nice catch in a crowd in the end zone.
First-year Perquimans head coach Ian Rapanick was happy with his club’s overall effort, but acknowledged the offensive failures.
“We had too many three-and-outs, that killed us, especially in the beginning of the game,” Rapanick said. “We needed to get the chains moving with first downs, but our running was not working at all. Manteo did a very good job of running the football, using up the clock, and on defense they were double, even triple teaming Kirk Brown. We tried all different ways to get him the ball.”
With less than 50 net rushing yards, the Pirate’s offense came from the passing game. Sophomore quarterback Knapp completed 17 of 34 passes under heavy pressure, totaling 192 yards and the three scores. Brown caught eleven of those passes for 163 yards and his two touchdowns. This week, Perquimans will take on traditional rival Camden County.