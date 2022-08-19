100921_eda_football_camden_pendleton_northeastern SECONDARY

Camden County’s J’ron Pendleton (with ball) runs during a home football game against Northeastern last season.

Tonight kicks off the high school football season for many in and around northeast North Carolina.

In this area, that includes Camden, Pasquotank and Perquimans. Northeastern opened its season on Thursday (coverage of that will be available Saturday), while Currituck and John A. Holmes will wait an extra week before their first contests of 2022.