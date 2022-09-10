High School Football Roundup | Camden crushes Gates; Knights, Pirates lose in Virginia From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 10, 2022 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATESVILLE — The Camden football team has moved to 3-0 with a 40-6 road win over the Gates Red Barons Friday night.It's the first time since 2006 that the Bruins won their first three games of the season.They began 4-0 that year on their way to an 11-3 record and a second-round playoff appearance.Camden, after beating Gates (2-2), starts conference play at Pasquotank next week.Lake Taylor (Va.) 62, Currituck 28: The Knights (2-1) dropped their first game of the year with the road loss to the Titans (2-0) Friday.Currituck hosts Hertford County next week to begin conference play.Portsmouth Christian (Va.) 40, Perquimans 18: The Pirates dropped to 0-4 with the loss to the Patriots (2-1) on the road.Perquimans hosts Tarboro next week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesECPPS one of 29 low-performing districts in NCMan sentenced in EC fed court to 41½ years for child pornMan sentenced in EC to 5 years for bank fraudMotorist killed in collision with Camden school bus in CurrituckEC police arrest man on DWI, DWLR chargesSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Trial of second defendant in failed prison escape to begin Sept. 26EC woman charged with assault inflicting serious injuryMACU Milestone: Students eat 1st meal in new cafeteriaBertie DSS was reviewed months before allegations Images