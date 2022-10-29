MANTEO — The Camden football team secured its first winning season since 2015 with a 41-14 win over Manteo to close out the 2022 regular season Friday.

The Bruins (6-4, 3-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) outscored Manteo (2-8, 1-6 NCC) 34-0 in the first half, including 28 points in the second quarter alone.