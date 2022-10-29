...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
High School Football Roundup | Camden tops Manteo for first winning season in seven years
MANTEO — The Camden football team secured its first winning season since 2015 with a 41-14 win over Manteo to close out the 2022 regular season Friday.
The Bruins (6-4, 3-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) outscored Manteo (2-8, 1-6 NCC) 34-0 in the first half, including 28 points in the second quarter alone.
Malachi Wilson ran for a team-high 111 rushing yards on 10 carries, followed by Jayce Mcfadden went for 79 yards on eight touches. Quarterback J’ron Pendleton had 52 yards on five keepers. As a team, the Bruins ran for 279 yards.
Hertford County 64, John A. Holmes 57: The Aces (7-3, 5-2 NCC) had their four-game winning streak snapped against the Bears (9-1, 6-1 NCC) in a shootout in Edenton Friday.
Hertford County led 22-14 after the first quarter and extended to 34-14. Edenton got within 40-28 by the end of the third quarter and outscored the Bears 29-24 in a high-scoring fourth quarter before Hertford County hung on.
Bears QB Keveon Rodgers threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 326 yards on 23 attempts for five touchdowns.
Divon Ward led Edenton with 174 yards on the ground with two touchdowns on nine carries.
The loss put Edenton in third place in the conference, while Hertford County took sole possession of second place.
Currituck 55, First Flight 7: The Knights (6-4, 4-3 NCC) dominated their final home game of the regular season against the Nighthawks (0-10, 0-7 NCC) Friday.
Ryan Fisher ran for 170 yards on 15 carries for Currituck.