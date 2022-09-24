High School Football Roundup | Currituck edges Camden, gives Bruins their first loss From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 24, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — The Currituck football team defeated Camden 28-25 in Camden Friday night.The Knights (3-2, 1-1 NCC) scored with 2:03 left in the game to take the 28-25 lead after allowing two Bruins (4-1, 1-1 NCC) second half touchdowns.Camden trailed 21-11 at halftime before taking a 25-21 lead with 5:36 left in the fourth quarter. The Bruins also led 11-7 in the first half.The Daily Advance will have a full story on the game in Tuesday's sports section.Hertford County 50, Pasquotank 6: The Panthers (1-4, 0-2 NCC) were blown out at home Friday against the Bears (5-0, 2-0 NCC).NOTE: The Daily Advance does not have a final score from the Four Rivers Conference game between Perquimans and South Creek. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC police officer taken to hospital after 2-car collisionEx-finance officer sues superintendent, Currituck schoolsCurrituck exploring curbside trash pickup in MoyockBertie deputies shoot armed womanWebster: Curfew changes better define penaltiesPasquotank extends Meads Pool operator's leaseMechanical issues delaying trash pickup in cityHigh School Football | Currituck's upset bid of Hertford County falls shortO'Neal suspends school board bid, cites ban on holding 2 elective offices1 killed, 1 hurt when glider crashes off OBX Images