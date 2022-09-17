High School Football Roundup | Northeastern, John A. Holmes secure conference-opening wins From staff reports David Gough Author email Sep 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Northeastern football team is back in the win column after beating First Flight 49-13 on the road Friday night.All 49 points for the Eagles (2-2, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) came in the first half. They had five touchdowns against the Nighthawks (0-4, 0-1 NCC) in the second quarter alone. A first-quarter touchdown was the result of a 99-yard punt return to the end zone from Shamar Sutton, who already has three kickoff returns for a touchdown this season.Northeastern heads to Edenton next.John A. Holmes 56, Manteo 14: The Aces (3-1, 1-0 NCC) took care of business at Manteo (1-3, 0-1 NCC) Friday.It was a 35-6 lead at the half, including a 28-0 second quarter.Quarterback D.J. Capehart was 5-for-5 passing, while rushing for 70 yards on three keepers.Ky Basnight ran for a game-high 96 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.Hertford County 35, Currituck 21: The Knights (2-2, 0-1 NCC) lost their conference opener at home to the Bears (4-0, 1-0 NCC) Friday.Currituck, which travels to Camden next, held a 7-6 lead after the first quarter before trailing 14-7 at halftime and 28-21 after the third quarter.Tarboro 48, Perquimans 20: The Pirates (0-5, 0-1 Four Rivers Conference) lost at home to the Vikings (4-1, 1-0 FRC) Friday.Perquimans goes to South Creek next. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Conference Touchdown American Football Sport Currituck Northeastern Coastal Conference Return First Quarter John A. Holmes David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesHertford man charged after brandishing BB rifle at WalmartStill on the job: Hospital honors long-time employeesPasquotank approves pilot telework policyCity to host pep rally for ECSU football fans ThursdaySilver Alert canceled for Chowan manDisagreement not first over moving Confederate statueSkin by Jessica helps clients get 'nice glowy skin'Work zone: Lane of Elizabeth St. closed for 30 days to accommodate work at apartment complexCamden sheriff investigates assault with deadly weapon reportSheriff's school safety forum postponed due to Trump NC visit Images