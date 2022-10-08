It was a good return home for the Northeastern football team after five straight games on the road.
The Eagles, in front of their home crowd for the first time since an August 18 win against Bertie in the season opener, handled Camden 35-6 in a Northeastern Coastal Conference contest.
“Just a good team effort,” Northeastern head coach Antonio Moore said. “Good to be back home.”
Friday night had a fortuitous start for the Eagles (5-2, 4-0 NCC) with Camden fumbling the ball away on the first play from the line of scrimmage.
Tyselle Spencer then ran 21 yards to the end zone on Northeastern’s first play of the night for a quick 7-0 lead just 18 seconds in.
But the Bruins (4-2, 1-2 NCC) rebounded nicely with a long drive.
Camden’s experienced offensive line was able to help the offense push the ball down the field slowly via the run game.
Malachi Wilson and Jayce Mcfadden, with typical feature running back Jaden Clark now out the rest of the year with a torn ACL according to Camden head coach Josh Sophia, combined to take the Bruins 72 yards over 15 plays and nine-and-a-half minutes.
The drive ended in a Mcfadden three-yard score with 2:19 left in the opening quarter. The two-point conversion failed, but Camden trailed just 7-6 10 minutes in.
Three minutes of game time later, in the opening minute of the second quarter, Spencer ran the ball in for a touchdown from 20 yards out to cap off a seven-play, 73-yard drive.
Moore had the team go for two and they were successful with a completion from Jalen Melson to Khamani Bennett to make it 15-6.
Camden fumbled six plays into its next drive and the Eagles would punt after a holding call and mishandled snap ruined a formidable drive.
The Bruins went three-and-out on their next drive as Northeastern made use of its final drive of the first half.
Shamar Sutton, used as the quarterback the majority of the possession, began it with a 30-yard run to the Camden 23. He added another 10-yard run and then added to his highlight reel season on the seventh-and-final play of the sequence.
At quarterback, Sutton took the snap at the 11-yard line, ran up to the right sideline, evaded tackles, ran back and all the way to the left sideline and scored.
“You have to keep your eyes on him at all times,” Moore said. “You give up on the play, he’ll turn back around and reverse field. That’s Shamar, he’s been doing it all year.”
Sutton finished with seven catches for 87 yards and five touches on the ground for 89 rushing yards. His circus play put Northeastern up 22-6 with 28 seconds left in the first half.
“I thought we played pretty good after (the first turnover) and they just wore us out in the second half,” Sophia said. “I think what we did defensively gave them some problems, but they just have so many playmakers that they made plays.”
The Eagles added to their lead with a second half opening drive 10-yard touchdown run from Spencer for a 29-6 lead with 9:22 left.
Spencer’s third touchdown run was part of a 13-carry, 109-yard effort on the ground.
Camden’s first second half possession saw two first downs, but the Bruins ultimately turned the ball over on downs.
Northeastern reached the red zone again in its next drive, but Camden’s Xzavior Wiggins picked off a pass in the end zone before another Bruins punt early in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles ended the scoring for the night on their next drive with a 54-yard drive on seven plays that ended with a 33-yard screen pass touchdown for Sutton down the right side. It was a 35-6 Northeastern lead with 6:15 to go.
"Just glad to get out of here with a win,” Moore said. “Camden’s tough. Their game plan was to use ball control, try to use the clock on us, and they did a pretty decent job.”
Moore noted that his players were also able to do a better job defensively in the second half to pull away for good.
Northeastern is back on the road next in Manteo, while the Bruins head to Hertford County.