BARCO — Last year, when Currituck and John A. Holmes football met, there was a combined 141 points and the winner was responsible for 91 of that.
The Aces won that game in Edenton 91-50.
This year at Currituck was a bit more tame, but the result still finished the same way with a resounding 52-16 win from the Aces on Thursday.
“Watching the game, it looked like we played pretty well,” Edenton head coach Paul Hoggard said. “(Currituck’s) got a good team. They had been playing really well defensively and I think we played hard.”
It wasn’t a 13-touchdown night for Edenton (5-2, 3-1 Northeastern Coastal Conference) like it was last year against Currituck, but the Aces were still their explosive selves and it began with their first offensive play of the game.
Ireal Hills caught a D.J. Capehart pass 10 yards up the middle and veered his way toward the left sideline sprinting for an 85-yard touchdown to put the Aces up 6-0 nearly halfway through the first quarter.
“He’s a guy we have to create ways to get the ball in his hands because he’s a really good athlete and good player,” Hoggard said of Hills, who finished with three receptions for 104 yards. “...Offensively, we have to find ways to get the ball in his hands and the first one worked out pretty good.”
While it was far too early to call the game, the play had a bit of a back-breaking feel for Currituck (3-3, 1-2 NCC).
Prior to the Edenton touchdown, the Knights offense had engineered a five-plus minute drive to open the game and reached the red zone. They even had a second chance when a botched snap on a field goal attempt turned into pass interference on the Aces.
But on third-and-6 from the 8-yard line, Currituck fumbled the ball and Edenton recovered.
The Knights turned the ball over via fumble three times in the first half as the Aces took advantage and began to run away with the game.
“We’re our worst opponent this year,” Currituck head coach Paul Bossi said. “We’re our toughest opponent. All year long, we’ve been making mistakes. At the worst possible time, we shoot ourselves in the foot. (Edenton’s) a good football team and you can’t sit there and make mistakes against a team like that.”
Currituck punted on its second possession and Edenton quickly scored again on its second drive.
A four-play, 49-yard drive for the Aces culminated in a Naijhir White 10-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left in the first quarter to make it 14-0 with a two-point conversion.
The Knights found their way back in the red zone on their next possession, but the Edenton defense didn’t break. Luca Costanzo nailed a 28-yard kick for Currituck’s first points of the night with 7:02 left in the first half to make it 14-3.
Divon Ward then scored from six yards out to end an eight-play, 61-yard drive for the Aces to make it 20-3 with 4:18 to go. Capehart had a 33-yard quarterback keeper on first-and-20 early in the drive.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave Edenton the ball back at the Currituck 43 and six plays later, White scored again to ultimately make it 28-3 with 1:36 left in the first half.
Currituck fumbled on the first play of its next drive, but Edenton’s scoring streak ended with an interception of its own in the final seconds of the first half.
The Aces didn’t waste any time after receiving the ball to start the second half with a 41-yard run from Divon Ward and a seven-yard score from Ky Basnight to make it 36-3 just 19 seconds in.
Currituck, which relied on Ryan Fisher all night in the run game, finally broke through for a touchdown on its first second half possession with a series of Fisher runs and a Damon Gerres nine-yard run to make it 36-9 with 7:49 to go in the third.
The Aces continued to run the ball well with White scoring from seven yards out to end a seven-play, 80-yard drive and make it 44-9 with fewer than five minutes left in the quarter.
Their final score came with 10:36 left in the fourth quarter on a Ward seven-yard dash to make it 52-9. Ward finished with a game-high 165 rushing yards on 11 carries.
The score forced a running clock the rest of the way as Gerres had a 27-yard run for Currituck with 2:14 remaining to make it a 52-16 final score.
Edenton is back home next week against First Flight, while the Knights have a quick turnaround with a home game against Manteo on Monday in a rescheduled contest.