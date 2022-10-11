HERTFORD — The voice of Perquimans High School football coach Ian Rapanick was pretty much a hoarse whisper at the end of the game Friday night in Hertford, NC. His vocal chords were worn out from exhorting his team through three comebacks during the course of the game, concluding with a game-winning final drive that ended with a controversial touchdown. In the end, the coach had enough strength in his voice to make his point to the officials who made the correct call and the Pirates would prevail on senior night, defeating Washington County in the final seconds by the final score of 35-34.
Perquimans trailed 20-14 at the half, 28-22 at the end of the third quarter, and 34-28 late in the fourth quarter when the Pirates started on their final drive from their 37-yard line.
With a little over three minutes left, quarterback Braylon Knapp handed the ball to running back Shaun Garcia on five of the next six plays. As he had been all night long, Garcia was decisive and determined, moving the chains for three first downs to the Washington County 27-yard line. Two more running plays failed to gain yards, and the clock had moved to just 44 seconds left in the game. Looking to pass, Knapp escaped the rush and scrambled for a first down at the 17-yard line. The sophomore would then pass to Kirk Brown who got out of bounds at the 11-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Knapp found Shavoris Lewis on the left hash mark. The junior fought his way down to the four-yard line, but was stopped inbounds, and the clock was running.
On the next play, Knapp looked to pass, but saw an opening to score on a keeper. He was hit hard short of the goal line, knocked back, and the ball squirted out of the pile. Garcia scooped up the loose ball and bolted for the right corner of the end zone, carrying two tacklers across the line. The officials signaled touchdown, score tied 34-all with two seconds remaining and the extra point forthcoming.
However, the celebration stopped when the referee reversed the call, indicating that forward progress had stopped, and the ball should be dead short of the goal line. Both head coaches were in discussion with the officials, who would proceed to reverse their decision three more times. In the end, the touchdown was upheld. With two seconds left, Perquimans kicker Dakota Mayo drilled the extra point straight through the uprights, and the Pirates had the victory.
On the unprecedented four reversals, Coach Rapanick explained the outcome. “The officials never blew the whistle, so when the ball came out it was still a live ball, a live play. In the end they made the right call. Coming back throughout this game, continuing to fight, I am so proud of this team.”
The early portion of the game featured strong situational defense by the Pirates. Jarmon Overton made a key third down tackle for loss to stop one Panther drive, and on a later Washington County possession, Jimmy Sawyer and Malik Bossert made consecutive stops to force a short punt. Taking over on the Panther 27-yard line, the Pirates scored in three plays. Garcia carried on a draw play, and with two sharp jump-cuts, raced 18 yards to paydirt. Kick good and Perquimans led 7-0.
Washington County responded quickly, needing just four plays to score on a twelve yard run off right tackle by Michaiah Smith. The kick failed and Perquimans led 7-6 as the first quarter ended.
The Pirates came right back with a 10-play scoring drive. Garcia’s straight-ahead running produced three first downs, and then Knapp would scramble left and then pull up, throwing a short pass to Omaree Hunter on the left sideline. The junior slipped two tackles and broke the play for a 29-yard touchdown. The kick good and Perquimans led 14-6.
That lead was short-lived. Kevonte Lucas returned the Perquimans kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown, going all the way crossing the field almost untouched, and then a two-point conversion run made the score 14-14. After the Pirates could not move the ball on their subsequent possession, Washington County would score again. This time it was a pitch-lateral to Aveyon Downing who streaked 25 yards around left end to give the Panthers the first half lead.
Perquimans would retake the lead with a 12-play drive which used up over half of the third quarter. They finally scored on a precise pass by Knapp to Kirk Brown in the back-left corner of the end zone. The seven-yard, leaping two-handed catch by Brown, and then a two-point conversion run by Garcia put the Pirates back on top 22-20.
Again, giving up the big play, Perquimans surrendered the lead 14 seconds later. On the first play from scrimmage after the kickoff, Amari Chesson scored on a 61-yard reverse. After a two-point run by Malkijah Agyapong, the Pirates trailed 28-22.
Early in the final quarter, Perquimans would tie up the game again on Knapp’s second TD throw to Brown. This time a 12-yard pass to the sure-handed senior to culminate a 52-yard drive. The kick hit an upright and failed so it was all even at 28-28.
Washington County then went on their own clock-eating drive, nine plays that was finished by a seven-yard plunge up the middle by Ja’Quay Brown. It turned out to be very important that Omaree Hunter would break up the conversion pass in the end zone. The Pirates would then take the kickoff and go on their dramatic game winning drive.
In one of the toughest offensive performances of the season, Shaun Garcia carried the ball 40 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns. Knapp was efficient, especially in the clutch, 12-23 passing for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Brown’s five receptions went for 55 yards and two touchdowns.