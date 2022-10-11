perquimans football 5

Kirk Brown, shown during a season-opening game against Manteo, and the Perquimans football team won their second game of the season, Friday at home against Washington County.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

HERTFORD — The voice of Perquimans High School football coach Ian Rapanick was pretty much a hoarse whisper at the end of the game Friday night in Hertford, NC. His vocal chords were worn out from exhorting his team through three comebacks during the course of the game, concluding with a game-winning final drive that ended with a controversial touchdown. In the end, the coach had enough strength in his voice to make his point to the officials who made the correct call and the Pirates would prevail on senior night, defeating Washington County in the final seconds by the final score of 35-34.

Perquimans trailed 20-14 at the half, 28-22 at the end of the third quarter, and 34-28 late in the fourth quarter when the Pirates started on their final drive from their 37-yard line.