MANTEO — The John A. Holmes baseball team earned a comeback 8-6 road win at Manteo Thursday in Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
After Edenton (4-3, 2-0 NCC) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, Manteo (3-3, 0-2 NCC) scored four in the second and another in the fourth for a 5-2 advantage.
Manteo scored once more in the fifth inning for a brief two-run lead, but the Aces scored two runs each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings for the 8-6 result.
With the home-and-home sweep of Manteo to open the conference season this week, Edenton plays a non-conference neutral game in Wilson against Wilson Christian Academy Saturday at 12 p.m.
The Aces start a home-and-home set with Northeastern with a game in Elizabeth City Tuesday.
Perquimans 16, South Creek 0: The Pirates (7-0, 2-0 Four Rivers conference) once again disposed of the Cougars (0-2, 0-2 FRC) with ease this week with another five-inning victory.
Perquimans got on the board in the second with a seven-run inning and scored three and six in the following two frames for the road win.
Colby Brown went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and a home run, while Jakob Meads also had three base hits and three runs knocked in.
Trent Byrum and and Jackson Russell both had two hits and two RBIs.
Eli Gregory pitched three innings, striking out seven and giving up two hits as Cameron Goodrow pitched two scoreless himself.
Perquimans is scheduled to play Orange in a neutral site game in Wilson, following the Edenton game, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates will next play North East Carolina Prep on the road Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 6, Manteo 3: The Lady Aces (3-4, 2-0 NCC) won an extra-inning game on the road over Manteo (3-4, 0-2 NCC) Thursday for their third straight win.
Both teams did all of their scoring in regulation in the fourth inning with three runs apiece and John A. Holmes scored another three in the top of the eighth to take the lead and eventually close it out in the bottom half of the inning.
The Lady Aces are scheduled to next host Riverside-Martin on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Currituck 5, Northeastern 2: The Knights (4-1, 3-1 NCC) won at home over the Eagles (1-4, 1-3 NCC) Thursday evening.
Charles Swanson, Cole Menteer, Addison Daniel and Westin Stratton all won singles matches for Currituck, while Northeastern’s John Sanders and Gavyn Bright earned victories.
TRACK AND FIELD
Two Northeastern Coastal Conference meets were held this week to open up the outdoor season.
At John A. Holmes on Wednesday, in a meet involving the Aces, Pasquotank and Hertford County, Pasquotank’s John Burgess and Noah Halfacre tied for first in the boy’s 100 dash with a time of 11.64 seconds.
Halfacre also won the 200 dash by eight-tenths of a second with 23.14.
Antonio Gregory won shot put for the Panthers.
For Edenton, Kiyon Boston bested teammate Izak Hines by one second in the 800 run at 2:29.00.
Hines then won the 1600 with a time of 5:47.
Jaylon Gurganus won the high jump and long jump for the Aces with Isaiah Walker winning in discus.
On the girls’ side, Edenton’s Kayla Williams won the 200 dash with a time of 27.64 and Sarai Leigh won the 100 hurdles. Leigh also won the triple jump.
Pasquotank’s Trinity Brooks won the 400 dash at 1:11.64 and the long jump. Mia Whitehurst won the shot put competition.
On Tuesday at Currituck, the Knights, Camden and Northeastern competed in a six-team meet with Cape Hatteras, First Flight and Manteo.
Camden’s Keeley Williams won the 400 dash at 1:04.54 and the 800 at 2:34.80.
Grace Phillips won the 300 hurdle with a time of 53.64 with teammates Maggie Langton and Hannah Freeman finishing second and third, respectively. Kennedy Lighty took first place in discus.
On the boys’ side, Camden’s Justin Thompson won the triple jump.
For Currituck girls, Ashley Lindsey took first place in shot put and for the boys, Camden Lenz won the 3200 run with a time of 11:22.00.
The Northeastern boys and girls had the most successful day.
Azaria Gallop won the 100 dash at 13:54, and 200 dash at 26.54, while Emani An-Hicks took first in 100 hurdles with 19.74, Jessica Jenkins won the long jump and Gabrielle McMillan won the triple jump on the girls’ side.
For the boys, Yahan Wood ran 11.64 to win the 100 dash, Jordan Jones won the 200 dash with Wood and Jalen Melson directly behind him, Dawn Bell won the 400 dash and Quavion Martin won the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Jones won the high jump, Melson won the long jump and Junior Payton-Kimble won discus and shot put.