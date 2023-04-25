The Albemarle School baseball team defeated New Life Academy 5-2 in a game between the two Elizabeth City schools on Monday.
The Colts (5-8) trailed the Bobcats (6-3) 2-1 after one inning, but they evened the game 2-2 in the second scored three runs in the top of the third for the 5-2 advantage.
Ethan Mercer went 3-for-4 for Albemarle School with two runs scored as Brenden Wooten and Parker Beale both had a hit and RBI.
Ethan Hassell nearly finished a complete game with 6.2 innings pitched, 12 strikeouts, three walks and one of his two allowed runs earned.
Northeastern 16, USA Homeschool 6: The Eagles (5-12) scored eight runs in the fourth and six in the fifth for a five-inning home win over the Warriors (4-6) Monday, after falling behind 4-0 in the first and 6-2 in the third.
Owen Collins had a 3-for-4 day with four RBIs and Julian Jones followed with a 3-for-3 day with three RBIs.
GIRLS SOCCER
Manteo 4, Currituck 2: The Lady Knights (9-7-1, 7-3 NCC) fell at first-place Manteo (14-0-2, 9-0-1 NCC) after initially taking a 2-0 lead into halftime.
John A. Holmes 9, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Aces (11-5-1, 5-4-1 NCC) cruised past the Lady Panthers (5-7, 3-7 NCC) Monday in Elizabeth City.
Ellie Spear, Emma Parrish, Kate Foster and Zaylee Campbell all scored twice. Shamiya Leary was credited with a goal and four assists.
Perquimans 5, Washington 2: The Lady Pirates (6-4) broke a 2-2 halftime tie with three unanswered goals in the second half at Washington (10-4-1) Monday.
First Flight 3, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (9-7-1, 4-5-1 NCC) lost at First Flight (12-3-1, 8-1-1 NCC) Monday.