BELHAVEN — Despite it being a different year, it was unfortunately the same result for the Albemarle School volleyball team in the 1A NCISAA volleyball state title.
The Lady Colts made the short trip to Belhaven to face Pungo Christian Academy for the second straight year with the NCISAA 1A volleyball state title on the line and came home empty-handed again.
The Colts (21-7) lost to their Tarheel Independent Conference rivals for the fourth time this season, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16.
“We gave them a good match and made them earn it,” first-year coach Amy Warren said. “We’re proud of our season overall and it’s great that the girls have been in this position two years in a row."
The Colts led early in each set, then battled back from behind to make it interesting before PCA (27-4) went on late runs to close the match.
"We got frustrated a few times and made some mistakes today, but Pungo is a very good team,” Warren said. "It would be wonderful to be back again next year.”
-From Steve Barnes of the Washington Daily News
Perquimans def. Falls Lake Academy 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24: The No. 3 Lady Pirates (25-1) bounced back from losing their first set in the fourth round of the 1A NCHSAA playoffs to beat the No. 2 Lady Firebirds (24-2) on the road Saturday afternoon.
Eby Scaff had 20 kills for Perquimans followed by Victoria Williamson's 14 and Daven Brabble's 10. Ashlynn Ward led with four kills and Marleigh Cooper contributed 45 assists in the win.
It was the fifth straight fourth-round appearance for the Lady Pirates and Saturday was the first time in that span they broke through and won it.
Perquimans hosts No. 13 Roxboro Community (20-6), who upset No. 1 Neuse Charter in the fourth round, on Tuesday evening for the right to play in the 1A state championship.
Camden def. Farmville Central 25-21, 25-14, 25-16: The No. 2 Lady Bruins (24-2) advanced to their second straight 2A NCHSAA east regional championship with the home sweep of the No. 3 Lady Jaguars (21-4) Saturday afternoon.
Carlyn Tanis led Camden with 15 kills and five aces. Maddi Strickland had seven blocks to Aaliyah Anderson's five and Peyton Carver had 31 assists.
The Lady Bruins will head to No. 1 Midway (26-0) Tuesday for their first road challenge of the postseason and a chance to return to the 2A state championship for the second straight year.
GIRLS TENNIS
At the 2A state championships this weekend, John A. Holmes and Northeastern were represented.
In the singles bracket, John A. Holmes' Ellie Spear defeated Trinity's Autumn Gentry 6-4, 6-1 in the first round and Pine Lake Prep's Kaiely Patel 4-6, 6-2, 3-2 (medical retirement) in the quarterfinal.
Spear would fall in the semifinal to Raleigh Charter's Sarayu Brundavana 6-2, 0-6, 2-6.
Northeasten's Jada Simpson earned a first-round win over Mount Pleasant's Ryley Gray 6-1, 6-2 before falling to Research Triangle's Olivia Hankinson 6-0, 6-0.
In the doubles tournament, Northeastern's Jessica Carter and Mary Ellen Foreman lost in the first round to Millie Wymbs and Cora Wymbs of Salisbury 2-6, 1-6.
CROSS COUNTRY
The Camden boys' cross country team took first place at the 2A NCHSAA east regional at South Lenoir Saturday afternoon with 41 team points. In second was South Lenoir with 67 points.
Dennis Gutierrez finished third overall with a time of 17 minutes, 43 seconds, for the Bruins. Teammates Bradley Elias (17:49) and Branden James (17:52) finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Hunter Swann (18:06) finished 14th and Dakota Williams (18:51) finished 16th to round out Camden's scoring.
Edenton's Josh Harvill (18:04) finished 12th.
The Camden girls were second-place finishers with 64 points, behind Manteo's 18. Peyton Stasko (22:04) placed seventh for the Lady Bruins, while Brenna Gutierrez (22:29) took ninth, Thuy Nguyen (22:39) took 10th, Grace Phillips (23:46) earned 21st and Hannah Freeman (24:02) ended 24th.
At the 3A level at White Oak, Currituck girls finished third with 140 points behind Croatan's 90 and First Flight winning with 27 points.
The Lady Knights' Kylee Dinterman took fourth place with a time of 19:11, 13 seconds off of first-place Lucy Stecher of First Flight. Also helping Currituck wereAyla Baker (21:09) in 21st, Serenity Doran (21:25) in 28th, Riley Prewitt (22:27) in 46th and Emma Barefield (22:38) in 47th.
Currituck boys placed eighth with Jason Mercer (18:00) leading the Knights in 28th place.
FOOTBALL
Camden 41, Manteo 14: The Bruins (6-4, 3-4 Northeastern Coastal Conference) secured their first winning season since 2015 on the road Friday.
Camden outscored Manteo (2-8, 1-6 NCC) 34-0 in the first half, including 28 points in the second quarter alone.
Malachi Wilson ran for a team-high 111 rushing yards on 10 carries, followed by Jayce Mcfadden went for 79 yards on eight touches. Quarterback J’ron Pendleton had 52 yards on five keepers. As a team, the Bruins ran for 279 yards.
Hertford County 64, John A. Holmes 57: The Aces (7-3, 5-2 NCC) had their four-game winning streak snapped against the Bears (9-1, 6-1 NCC) in a shootout in Edenton Friday.
Hertford County led 22-14 after the first quarter and extended to 34-14. Edenton got within 40-28 by the end of the third quarter and outscored the Bears 29-24 in a high-scoring fourth quarter before Hertford County hung on.
Bears QB Keveon Rodgers threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 326 yards on 23 attempts for five touchdowns.
Divon Ward led Edenton with 174 yards on the ground with two touchdowns on nine carries.
The loss put Edenton in third place in the conference, while Hertford County took sole possession of second place.
Currituck 55, First Flight 7: The Knights (6-4, 4-3 NCC) dominated their final home game of the regular season against the Nighthawks (0-10, 0-7 NCC) Friday.
Ryan Fisher ran for 170 yards on 15 carries for Currituck.
BRACKETS RELEASED
Five of the six area high school football teams will have at least one more game to play as the NCHSAA state playoff brackets were released Saturday afternoon.
Northeastern will be the No. 5 seed in the 2A east and will host No. 28 Farmville Central in the first round and a win would have the Eagles host either No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill or No. 21 Kinston in the second round.
John A. Holmes will also begin the 2A playoffs with a home game as the Aces are the No. 14 seed and will play No. 19 Southwest Edgecombe in the first round. A win for Edenton may have it go to No. 3 Whiteville in the second round.
Camden enters the 2A playoffs as the No. 18 seed and will head to No. 15 James Kenan for the first round.
At the 3A level, Currituck gets the No. 11 seed and will get a first-round home game against No. 22 Lee County.
Perquimans got itself a spot in the 1A playoffs as the No. 23 seed in the 31-team east bracket. The Pirates will go to No. 10 Wilson Prep.