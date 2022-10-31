Albemarle School volleyball vs. Pungo

Albemarle School's Sydney Abeyounis (right) hit a volleyball as Pungo Christian's Kelli Williford (24) attempts to block during the 1A NCISAA state title match, Saturday at Pungo Christian.

 Photo by Steve Barnes

BELHAVEN — Despite it being a different year, it was unfortunately the same result for the Albemarle School volleyball team in the 1A NCISAA volleyball state title.

The Lady Colts made the short trip to Belhaven to face Pungo Christian Academy for the second straight year with the NCISAA 1A volleyball state title on the line and came home empty-handed again.