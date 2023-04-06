Northeastern hosted its second home meet of the track and field season on Wednesday.
Azaria Gallop took first place in the girls’ 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles with times of 16.24 seconds and 50.54 seconds, respectively.
Gabrielle McMillan won the girls’ triple jump at 33 feet, three inches, and Sanai Alexander took first in shot put at 29-6.
Northeastern boys saw Jahsiah Felton win the 100 dash at 10.84, Shamar Sutton win the 200 at 22.64, Quavion Martin win the 110 and 300 hurdles at 15.24 and 42.24 while also winning the long jump at 19-6, Isaiah Pruden win the triple jump at 34-5 and Junior Payton-Kimble winning discus at 171 and shot put at 48-6.
Currituck’s Kylee Dinterman won the girls’ 1600 run with a time of 5:32, Gabriella Miller won the girls’ high jump at 5-2, Jamareon Flowers win the boys’ 400 dash at 54.24, Gavin Jessup won the boys’ 1600 with a time of 4:52 and Camden Lenz win the boys’ 3200 at 11.12.
Perquimans’ Crishya Sellers won the girls’ 100 and 200 dashes with times of 12.74 and 27.24, respectively, as Jaslyn Holley took first in the girls’ long jump with a distance of 15-7 and Aniyah Harney won the girls’ discus at 86-6.
John A. Holmes’ Amaya Cortezano won the girls’ 400 with a time of 1:04.64.
Other schools at the meet were Bertie and Manteo.
GIRLS SOCCER
Camden 2, Pasquotank 0: Two second-half goals for the Lady Bruins (8-5-1, 3-3-1 NCC) propelled them to a home win over the Lady Panthers (4-5, 2-5 NCC) Wednesday.
First Flight (9-2-1, 6-0-1 NCC) 6, Northeastern (1-11-1, 1-6 NCC) 0
Currituck (7-5-1, 5-2 NCC) 9, Hertford (0-7, 0-7 NCC) 0
Manteo (11-0-2, 7-0-1 NCC) 9, John A. Holmes (7-5-1, 3-4-1 NCC) 0
BOYS TENNIS
Riverside-Martin 8, Northeastern 1: The only win Wednesday at Riverside for the Eagles (3-6) was from Joel Overman.
