Northeastern hosted a track and field event Wednesday involving Pasquotank, John A. Holmes and Manteo.
Azaria Gallop earned a first place finish in the girls’ 100 meter dash for Northeastern, while Jessica Jenkins took first in the high jump. Amya Johnson won the discus and shot put events.
John A. Holmes’ Sarai Leigh won the girls 100 hurdle and long jump as Dymon Rankins won the 300 hurdle and triple jump.
Trinity Brooks of Pasquotank won the girls’ 200 meter dash.
For the boys, Northeastern had winners in a number of events.
Yahan Wood won the 100 dash, Jordan Jones won the 200 and high jump, Dwan Bell won the 400, Quavion Martin took first in the 110 and 300 hurdles, Jalen Melson won the long jump and Junior Payton-Kimble took first in discus.
Jaylon Gurganus was the only John A. Holmes winner on the boys’ side with a triple jump victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
John A. Holmes 9, Pasquotank 0: The Lady Aces (9-4, 5-3 NCC) won their home game against the Lady Panthers (1-7, 1-7 NCC) on Wednesday.
Eight different players scored for Edenton with Shamiya Leary leading with two.
Ellie Spear, Sydney Spear, Autum Williford, Hannah Hoffman, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond and Leslie Carpiette-Hernandez all scored once.
Manteo 2, Currituck 1: The Lady Knights’ unbeaten conference record came to an end in extra time at Manteo (9-3, 7-1 NCC) Wednesday.
Currituck (8-4-1, 7-1 NCC) and Manteo are tied at the top of the conference standings. The Lady Knights will look to get back in the win column at home against Edenton Monday.
First Flight 7, Camden 0: The Lady Bruins (4-6-1, 3-5 NCC) were shut out at home against the Lady Nighthawks (7-3, 5-2 NCC) Wednesday.
Camden is scheduled to face Northeastern on the road on Monday.
SOFTBALL
Currituck 7, Cape Hatteras 1: The Lady Knights (5-4) won the non-conference home game against the Lady Hurricanes (4-6) with six runs in the late innings Wednesday.
Currituck scored twice in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie, while scoring once in the fifth and three times in the sixth.
Kaydence Hassell pitched all seven innings for Currituck allowing just one hit and one run as she struck out six.
Mirenda Shields led the Lady Knights with a 3-for-4 day with an RBI.
Camden 16, Pasquotank 1: The Lady Bruins (8-2, 5-0 NCC) earned the road conference win over the Lady Panthers (2-7, 0-6 NCC) Wednesday.
Camden’s next conference game is at Hertford County on Tuesday, while Pasquotank heads to Currituck on the same day.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 7, John A. Holmes 2: The Eagles closed out the regular season with a convincing win over the Aces (3-8, 1-7 NCC) at home Wednesday.
James Hornthal, John Sanders, Bennett Simpson, Liam Konhaus and Gavyn Bright all earned singles victories for Northeastern.
Konhaus and Sanders, Bright and Simpson, Max Mocla and John Twiford all secured doubles victories.
The Northeastern Coastal Conference individual tournament takes place at Northeastern on Monday with the team tournament on Tuesday.