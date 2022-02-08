CARY – Area swimmers placed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association East Regional Championships on Friday and Saturday.
At the 3A level on Saturday, the Currituck boys’ swim team finished No. 6 with 135 points, while Croatan won with 351 points and First Flight followed in second with 263 points.
The Currituck girls finished 20th with 16 points, while J.H. Rose topped everyone with 407 points.
For the Currituck boys, Andrew Sarnowski won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.90. He won by more than a second in a race he was the No. 5 seed in.
He also finished second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.10, fewer than three seconds behind South Brunswick’s Cade Needham.
Logan Kennemore also finished second with a time of 2:09.97 in the 200 IM and lost by 0.12 seconds in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:55.30.
For the Currituck girls, Mary Indoe, Annabelle O’Donnell, Callie Basnett and Brooklyn Stratton finished 13th in the 200 medley relay as Emma Frierdich, Alexis Martine, Stratton and O’Donnell also finished 13th in the 400 freestyle relay.
At the 1A/2A level Friday evening, the Perquimans girls’ swimming team finished eighth out of 25 schools on Friday. It was the best finish of any other area boys and girls’ swim teams as they earned 108 team points, while the winning Raleigh Charter team had 369.
Camden finished in 11th place with 91 points, Pasquotank finished in 21st with 24 points and John A. Holmes finished in 24th with four points.
Perquimans’ Joleigh Connor had the best result for the girls’ 200 individual medley as a time of 2:27.17 landed her in second.
For Camden, Paige Strecker had a top-three finish in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.18 seconds, under a second behind winner Faith Murray of Voyager Academy.
Strecker also finished in fifth place of the 100 freestyle, beating her seed time by more than one second with 57.27 seconds.
Pasquotank earned 11th place in the girls’ 200 medley relay as Holley Weiss, Aalysah McClease, Mallory Weiss and Jaila Manuel combined for a time of 2:30.10.
On the boys’ side of the 1A/2A regional, the Pasquotank team finished 12th with 56 points, followed by Camden in 13th with 45, Perquimans in 18th with 32, Northeastern in 23rd with nine and John A. Holmes in 25th with two points.
Pasquotank’s best result came in the 200 medley relay with Jonovan Manuel, Chandler Walton, Lucas Norman and Logan Schiffbauer earning eighth place with a time of 2:07.07.
Camden finished in the top 10 of the 400 freestyle relay with Wyatt Grundmann, Maddox Mitchell, Jacob Cooper and Darrell Miller learning a time of 4:35.69.
Perquimans’ D.J. Levesque, Ian Ford, Mike May and Jay Roberts earned 13th place in the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay and 11th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Northeastern’s Cole Paullet finished 12th in the 200 IM and 13th in the 100 butterfly, while John A. Holmes’s Jonathan Bass finished 15th in the 100 backstroke.
WRESTLING
Currituck’s Brooke Zak (126 pounds) took home first place a the NCHSAA at the Third Annual Girls Wrestling Invitational in Greensboro, Saturday morning.
She defeated Pine Forest’s Jewel Arrowsmith with a pin 4:51 into the match.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 64, Manteo 39: The Lady Eagles (12-3, 6-2 NCC) won their conference road game Friday night over Manteo (10-3, 6-3 NCC).
The win allowed Northeastern to remain in second place.
Hertford County 55, Camden 32: The Lady Bruins (3-8, 7-11 NCC) lost on the road to Hertford County (17-2, 11-0 NCC) Friday.
Desiree Askew scored 26 for the Lady Bears.
First Flight 51, John A. Holmes 20: The Lady Aces (6-15, 4-8 NCC) lost to the Lady Nighthawks (13-4, 8-3 NCC) Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 49, Manteo 39: The Eagles (14-3, 9-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) won their conference road game in Manteo (11-7, 5-6 NCC) Friday night.
Northeastern used a 19-11 second quarter to lead 26-18 at halftime and was able to hold of Manteo after Manteo got within four after the third quarter.
Hertford County 82, Camden 53: The Bruins (9-11, 3-8 NCC) lost their road game Friday to the second-place Bears (15-5, 10-2 NCC).
Camden was anchored by Andre Barnett’s 23 points and Charlie Pippen’s 17 points.
First Flight 69, John A. Holmes 56: The Aces (5-16, 2-10 NCC) lost on the road to the first-place Nighthawks (16-4, 10-1 NCC) Friday.
First Flight was led by Isaac Dobie’s 20 points and Mason Dobie’s 19.