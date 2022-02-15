Area swimmers competed at the NCHSAA state championships over the weekend.
At the 3A level, the Currituck boys placed 22nd as a team.
Andrew Sarnowski placed 14th in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.25, three seconds behind second place.
Logan Kennemore finished No. 8 in the 500 freestyle.
At the 1A/2A championships, Camden’s Paige Strecker finished No. 8 of the 50 freestyle championship final and 15th in the 100 freestyle.
The Perquimans girls, in their first ever state championship appearance, with a team of Catherine Howell, Alayna Damron, Joliegh Connor and Hailey Bass placed 23rd in the 200 medley relay and 23rd in the 400 freestyle relay with Mariah Clark in the spot of Damron.
Howell finished 19th in the 500 freestyle as Connor finished 17th in the 100 breaststroke.
WRESTLING
At South Brunswick High School, the Currituck wrestling team had three individuals win their respective weight classes at the 3A eastern regional championships.
Matthew Lieberman (132 pounds), David Saunders (138) and Ryan Fisher (145) won all four of their matches leading to their championship wins.
At the 2A level at Ayden-Grifton High School, Northeastern’s best finish came from Corey Fazekas (132) as he finished in second. Eric Fazekas (170) finished third in his weight class as Braxton Tucker (160) placed fourth.
John A. Holmes had two fourth-place finishers with Gavin Pierce (182) and Chase Ward (138).
BOYS BASKETBALL
First Flight 58, Currituck 52: The Knights (12-10 Northeastern Coastal Conference) lost a close one at home Friday to conference champion First Flight (19-4, 13-1 NCC).
The Knights, who earned a first round home game against Manteo Tuesday as the No 4 seed, were tied with the Nighthawks 35-35 after three quarters, but First Flight outscored them 23-17 in the final period.
Senior Carmillo Burton led Currituck with 13 points in the game, followed by Tanner Dowdey’s nine.
First Flight was led by Isaac Dobie’s 19 points.
Manteo 56, Camden 49: The Bruins (11-12, 5-9 NCC) lost on the road to Manteo (12-9, 6-8 NCC) Friday.
Isaiah Hill led Camden in scoring with 15 points and Andre Barnett scored 12.
The Bruins will be the No. 6 seed in the NCC tournament, playing at Northeastern Tuesday.
Hertford County 89, John A. Holmes 64: The Aces (5-18, 2-12 NCC) lost their final home game of the season Friday against the Bears (17-5, 12-2 NCC)
The teams will meet again Tuesday with Hertford County as the No. 2 seed and Edenton as the No. 7 seed.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hertford County 60, John A. Holmes 52: The Lady Aces (7-16, 5-9 NCC) gave the regular season conference champion Lady Bears (19-2, 13-0 NCC) a battle Friday in Edenton.
John A. Holmes trailed 24-7 after the first quarter but cut it to 31-21 at halftime and were within 51-46 with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Aces earn the No. 5 seed for the conference tournament and travel to Manteo Tuesday
Manteo 54, Camden 39: The Bruins (8-13, 4-10 NCC) lost their regular season finale on the road to Manteo (12-4, 8-4 NCC) Friday.
Camden was led by Tessa Dodson’s 17 points, followed by Kennedy Lighty’s eight.
The Lady Bruins finish sixth in the conference and travel to First Flight Tuesday for the first round.
First Flight 58, Currituck 30: The Lady Knights (6-14, 3-10 NCC) lost to the Lady Nighthawks (15-5, 10-4 NCC) Friday.
Currituck travels to Northeastern Tuesday as the No. 7 seed.