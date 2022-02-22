GREENSBORO — Over the weekend, wrestlers from Currituck, Northeastern and John A. Holmes competed in the NCHSAA individual state championships.
The best finish came from Currituck’s Ryan Fisher (145 pounds) at the 3A level.
In his weight class, reached the podium with a sixth-place finish. He began the weekend with a 6-1 decision over Freedom High School’s Kalvin Khang and then an 8-4 decision over Parkwood’s Sage Tala.
Those results allowed him to clinch a podium spot as he lost his semifinal and consolation semifinal.
David Saunders (138) lost his first round, but earned a victory by pin over Union Pines’s Joseph Vrabcak in the following consolation match.
Matthew Lieberman (132), and Jeffery Klugh (220) were unable to earn wins.
Northeastern’s Corey Fazekas (132) and Eric Fazekas (170) did the same as Currituck’s Saundrs in their respective weight classes at the 2A level.
Bouncing back from a round one defeat, Corey had a close 11-9 win over J.F. Webb’s George Kitrell in the consolation match. Eric defeated Hugh M. Cummings’s Tyrone Moore in his consolation match by pin.
Braxton Tucker (160) was unable to win his two matches.
John A. Holmes’s Chase Ward (138) earned a consolation win due to forfeit as Gavin Pierce (182) lost both of his matches in the 2A tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bertie 51, Perquimans 38: The No. 2 Lady Pirates (19-4) lost to the Lady Falcons (16-4) in Friday’s girls’ Four Rivers Conference Championship at South Creek.
Perquimans found itself in a hole it couldn’t get out of down 12-2 after the first quarter as it trailed 21-10 at halftime and 42-18 after three quarters.
Bertie was led by Yazmonasia Boone’s 21 points.
State playoff brackets are expected to be released Saturday afternoon.
Victory Christian 45, Ahoskie Christian 30: The Lady Eagles (19-3) won the North Carolina Christian Athletic Association-A Championship on Saturday with the win over the Lady Warriors (16-10).
Taylor Moore scored a game-high 15 points and 17 rebounds, followed by Jessica Van Essendelft’ also earning a double-double with 14 points and 11 boards.
Victory had defeated Mount Calvary Christian Academy 47-36 in Friday’s semifinal.
The Lady Eagles advanced to the NCCAA-AA Tournament and will play New Bern Christian on Thursday in Greenville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Life Academy 73, Victory Christian 70: The Bobcats (13-8) earned a win in the NCCAA-A third-place game on Saturday against the crosstown-foe Eagles (15-8).
New Life’s Dontrel Lee scored a game-high 29 points with Jordan Dunn scoring 15. Austin Garner and Noah Troxell both scored 12 points.
For Victory, Jake Dudley scored 26 points and was followed by Trevon Turner’s 15 and Ryan Williams’s 10.
Washington County 63, Perquimans 59: The No. 2 Pirates (16-9) fell to the No. 1 Panthers (20-3) in the FRC Championship at South Creek High School on Friday night.
Perquimans trailed by one after the first quarter before leading 30-29 at halftime and 43-42 after three quarters before the Panthers outscored them 21-16 in the final period.
Perquimans was led by Kameron Hall’s 17 points as A’marion Hunter and Tre’Quan Griffin both scored 10. Le’Shaun Jackson scored 25 points for Washington County.
NCHSAA BRACKETS RELEASED
The NCHSAA released the state basketball playoff brackets Saturday afternoon as qualified teams in the Daily Advance coverage area now know which teams they will be facing off against in Tuesday’s first round.
Northeastern and Perquimans, for both their boys’ and girls’ teams, have earned home games in the opening round-of-32 in the east.
The Northeastern girls earned the No. 12 seed in the 2A east after winning the Northeastern Coastal Conference tournament and will play No. 21 Bunn High School Tuesday.
The Northeastern boys also earned a No. 12 seed and will face No. 21 North Lenoir.
For Perquimans at the 1A level, the No. 11 Lady Pirates host No. 22 Pamlico County, while the boys get the No. 15 seed and play No. 18 Voyager Academy.
Elsewhere, at the 2A girls’ level, No. 30 Camden travels to No. 3 Farmville Central and No. 29 John A. Holmes heads to No. 4 East Carteret.
For the 2A boys’ level, Camden earned the No. 23 seed and will head to No. 10 South Granville.
In the 3A boys’ bracket, Currituck will be the No. 24 seed and goes on the road to No. 9 Terry Sanford.