CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team shut out Northeastern 2-0 at home in Northeastern Coastal Conference play Tuesday.
Both runs for the Bruins (8-4, 4-2 NCC) came home in the bottom of the sixth inning with a Bradley Elias RBI triple and Wes Hyatt RBI single.
Hyatt had two of Camden’s five hits in the game, while Northeastern (7-4, 3-4 NCC) had two-hit games from Eric Jones and Logan Overman.
Jaden Clark earned the win on the mound with six innings pitched, five hits and four walks allowed, no runs and 10 strikeouts. Brett Mansfield earned the save in the seventh with one hit and one walk in the inning.
Northeastern will host Camden on Friday night.
Pasquotank 4-5, Manteo 0-4: The Panthers (7-3, 5-3 NCC) swept a doubleheader at Manteo (3-9, 0-8 NCC) Tuesday.
In game one, the 4-0 win in five innings was anchored by Josh Wise, who pitched each inning allowing just four hits and one walk as he struck out 11.
Ethan Overton had a hit and two RBIs, while Connor Morris also earned an RBI.
In game two, Pasquotank scored four in the bottom of the first for a 4-2 lead and after Manteo tied it in the top of the fifth, the Panthers scored to walk the game off in the bottom half of the inning.
Wise went 3-for-3 with a run knocked in, while Ryan Robinson, Garrett Brown and Overton also had an RBI.
Pasquotank is scheduled to next host Camden on Monday.
Perquimans 11, Bertie 0: The Pirates (14-0, 7-0 Four Rivers Conference) earned their ninth consecutive shutout victory with the road win over the Falcons (2-9, 1-5 FRC) Tuesday.
Trenton Sawyer pitched four innings allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out eight. Eli Gregory pitched the fifth and final inning with three strikeouts and a walk.
Offensively, Eli Gregory led with two hits and two RBIs, while Colby Brown hit a three-run home run for his only hit of the game.
The teams meet again in Hertford Friday, when the school plans to unveil its new grandstand behind home plate.
SOFTBALL
John A. Holmes 5, Currituck 1: The Lady Aces (6-6, 5-0 NCC) broke a 1-1 tie at home with a four-run fifth inning against the Lady Knights (4-4, 4-2 NCC) Tuesday.
Ashlee Richardson had two hits including a double and RBI, while Reagan Privott had a hit and two RBIs.
Mia Hoffer pitched all seven innings for Edenton allowing just three hits, two walks and one earned run with five strikeouts.
Perquimans 24, Bertie 0: The Lady Pirates (9-4, 5-0 FRC) made quick work of the Lady Falcons (1-6, 1-3 FRC) Tuesday on the road.
Thirteen runs were scored in the opening inning, followed by four and seven in the next two.
Kaileigh Nixon went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBIs. Indya Long went 4-for-4 with four RBIs.
Morgan Baccus and Kaitlyn Votava both knocked in three runs.
Perquimans is scheduled to play Camden Thursday before hosting Bertie Friday.
Pungo Christian Academy 2, Albemarle School 0: The Lady Colts (3-4, 2-3 Tarheel Independent Conference) were shut out by the Lady Raiders (10-0, 6-0 TIC) Tuesday at home.
Albemarle School is scheduled to travel to Ridgecroft Thursday.
Manteo 5-7, Pasquotank 4-4: The Lady Panthers (2-6, 0-5 NCC) were swept in a doubleheader against Manteo (6-7, 3-5 NCC) Tuesday.
In game one, Manteo broke a 3-3 tie with two runs in the top of the fifth and Pasquotank jumped on top 4-0 in the first inning of game two before Manteo scored three in both the fourth and fifth innings.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 5, Manteo 4: The Eagles (2-6, 2-5 NCC) earned a home win over Manteo (4-4, 3-4 NCC) Tuesday.
James Hornthal, John Sanders, Bennett Simpson and Gavyn Bright all earned singles victories for Northeastern with Saunders and Liam Konhaus earning a doubles victory.