High School Roundup | Bruins soccer tops Pirates on the road

Sep 1, 2022

Camden's Hunter Midgett (13), shown here during a 2021 soccer game, scored a goal in the Bruins' win over Perquimans, Wednesday in Hertford.

HERTFORD — The Camden boys' soccer team defeated Perquimans 6-2 in a non-conference road game Wednesday evening.

The Bruins (4-0) led 4-0 by halftime and were led by Sam Phillips's four goals and one assist.

Also scoring were Hunter Midgett and Xavier Neal.

Neal added an assist to his evening as did Logan Parsells and Luke Lawrence.

Tony Riddick scored twice for Perquimans (0-4) and was assisted by Jakob Twine both times.

Camden is scheduled to host Southside Tuesday, while the Pirates host Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Tech on Wednesday.

VOLLEYBALL

Currituck def. Hertford County 25-8, 25-4, 24-26, 25-12: The Lady Knights (3-2, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) won their conference opener at home Wednesday.

It was their second victory in as many days.

Hertford County (2-2, 0-1 NCC) bounced back in the third set after Currituck dominated the first two, but the Lady Knights regrouped in the fourth set for the win.

Currituck heads to Camden on Tuesday.

Manteo def. John A. Holmes 25-13, 25-21, 25-21: The Lady Aces (3-4, 0-1 NCC) lost their first conference match of the season Wednesday on the road to Manteo (4-1, 1-0 NCC).

Edenton is scheduled to host Northeastern on Tuesday.