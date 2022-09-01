101121_eda_soccer_boys_camden_midgett_currituck

Camden's Hunter Midgett (13), shown here during a 2021 soccer game, scored a goal in the Bruins' win over Perquimans, Wednesday in Hertford.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

HERTFORD — The Camden boys’ soccer team defeated Perquimans 6-2 in a non-conference road game Wednesday evening.

The Bruins (4-0) led 4-0 by halftime and were led by Sam Phillips’s four goals and one assist.