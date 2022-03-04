CAMDEN — The Camden baseball team defeated Bear Grass Charter 5-4 on Wednesday at home to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Sophomore Wes Hyatt and freshman Brad Elias both went 2-for-3 in the game, while senior Cody Ives knocked in two runs and scored one for the Bruins.
Jaden Clark pitched 4.2 innings for Camden, allowing four unearned runs on four hits as he struck out six Bears (0-1).
Camden used a three-run bottom of the fifth inning to jump in front 5-4. The Bruins had trailed 3-0 and 4-2 in the game.
Camden will head to Gates on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes 4, Washington 1: The Aces (1-0) began their 2022 season with a home win over the Pam Pack (0-2) Wednesday.
Hank Downum led Edenton with two hits in three at-bats, while Caleb Chappell, Hunter LaFon, Matt Winborne and Davis Halstead all earned an RBI.
Colson Williams earned the win as he gave up no runs on four hits and struck out six in five innings of work on the mound.
The Aces travel to Bear Grass Charter on Friday for a 6 p.m. game.
Roanoke Rapids 9, Currituck 8: The Knights (0-2) lost a high-scoring affair on the road to the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.
Currituck held a 4-2 lead after the top of the fifth inning, but Roanoke Rapids scored four in the bottom half for a 6-4 lead and scored three more in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead at 9-8 after the Knights scored four of their own in the top half.
The two teams meet again in Barco on Friday at 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Bear Grass Charter 7, Camden 4: The Lady Bruins (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season Wednesday night at home to the Lady Bears (0-2).
Bear Grass Charter used a three-run top of the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and lead 6-3.
It is Camden’s first regular season loss since a defeat to Currituck in 2020 right before the Covid-19 pandemic abruptly ended the season after three games.
The Lady Bruins will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday at Gates.
Washington 13, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (0-1) opened their softball season with a home loss to the Lady Pam Pack (1-0) on Wednesday.
A nine-run second inning for Washington propelled it to a 10-0 lead as the game eventually ended in five innings.
The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Monday in Washington after Edenton travels to Bear Grass Charter Friday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
Perquimans 5, Albemarle School 1: The Lady Pirates (1-0) opened their season with a win in Elizabeth City Wednesday over the Lady Colts (0-1).
Junior Meredith DeCastillia earned a hat trick with three goals in the game for the Lady Pirates. Freshman Ashlyn Overton and sophomore Ellie Jackson scored the other two goals for Perquimans.
Senior Madison Nixon and freshman Mariah Clark both earned an assist in the win.
John A. Holmes 9, Bear Grass Charter 0: The Lady Aces (2-0) cruised to a road win in Williamston over the Lady Bears (0-1) Wednesday evening.
Junior Bailey Rinehart and sophomore Ellie Spear both earned hat tricks in the game, while senior Sydney Spear added two goals and freshman Emma Parrish added one.
Edenton is scheduled to play at Perquimans on Friday at 5 p.m.