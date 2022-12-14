The Camden boys’ basketball team topped Pasquotank 62-48 in Elizabeth City Tuesday to begin Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
Camden (5-2, 1-0 NCC) led 16-7 after a quarter and 36-20 at halftime over the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 NCC).
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 3:11 pm
Jordan Cooper led the Bruins with 21 points followed by Romeo Paxton’s 16 and Brett Mansfield’s 12. J’ron Pendleton had nine assists and Xzavior Wiggins came down with eight rebounds in the win.
Camden hosts Currituck on Thursday as Pasquotank hosts Hertford County on Friday.
Manteo 59, John A. Holmes 47: The Aces (4-2, 0-1 NCC) dropped their conference opener on the road to Manteo (6-0, 1-0 NCC) Tuesday.
They host Northeastern next on Friday.
Hertford County 65, Currituck 55: The Knights (3-3, 0-1 NCC) lost at home Tuesday to the Bears (2-1, 1-0 NCC).
Luke Morgan led Currituck with 18 points as Jamie Dance had 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Camden 41, Pasquotank 17: The Lady Bruins (4-2, 1-0 NCC) defeated the Lady Panthers (0-4, 0-1 NCC) Tuesday in Elizabeth City.
Pasquotank kept it close in the first half trailing just 19-14 after 16 minutes, but a 9-3 Camden third quarter and a 13-0 fourth quarter allowed the Lady Bruins to pull away.
Tessa Dodson put up 16 points for Camden with Faith Underwood contributing eight and Aaliyah Anderson scoring seven points. Amaya Demps had 15 rebounds.
Manteo 64, John A. Holmes 33: The Lady Aces (4-2, 0-1 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (5-0, 1-0 NCC) on Tuesday.
The teams were tied 9-9 after one quarter and 17-17 at halftime, but Manteo pulled away with a big 26-9 third quarter to lead 43-26.
Hertford County 49, Currituck 43: The Lady Knights fell to 1-5 (0-1 NCC) with the home loss to the Lady Bears (2-1, 1-0 NCC) Tuesday.
