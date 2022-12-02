camden/nhs girls 1

Camden’s Faith Underwood (with ball), shown here during a game last season against Northeastern, scored 17 points in the Lady Bruins' win over Gates, Thursday at Camden County High School. 

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — Three days after losing at Gates, the Camden girls’ basketball team returned the favor at home against the Lady Red Barons Thursday with a 44-40 win.

Camden (2-1) pulled away from Gates (1-1) with a 17-8 second quarter that put the Lady Bruins up 26-13 at halftime. It was enough to hold off a 19-11 final quarter by the Lady Red Barons.