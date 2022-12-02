...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Camden’s Faith Underwood (with ball), shown here during a game last season against Northeastern, scored 17 points in the Lady Bruins' win over Gates, Thursday at Camden County High School.
CAMDEN — Three days after losing at Gates, the Camden girls’ basketball team returned the favor at home against the Lady Red Barons Thursday with a 44-40 win.
Camden (2-1) pulled away from Gates (1-1) with a 17-8 second quarter that put the Lady Bruins up 26-13 at halftime. It was enough to hold off a 19-11 final quarter by the Lady Red Barons.
Tessa Dodson and Faith Underwood were the home team’s main scorers with 21 and 17 points, respectively, as both made four 3-pointers. Aaliyah Anderson led with eight rebounds in the win.
Camden next heads to Riverside-Martin on Tuesday.
Northeastern 73, Riverside-Martin 13: The Lady Eagles (1-0) rolled their way to a season-opening home win over the Lady Knights (0-1) Thursday evening.
They are scheduled to face St. Pauls Saturday in a neutral-site game at the Rocky Mount Convention Center.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camden 58, Gates 43: The Bruins (2-1) beat the Red Barons (0-2) for the second time this week and Thursday’s home game didn’t need any last-second heroics like Monday’s road win.
Camden used a 14-6 second quarter and a 22-13 third quarter to lead 47-29 heading into the fourth quarter.
J’ron Pendleton put up a team-high 18 points in the win as Jordan Cooper was next with 10 points. Pendleton also led with five assists and five rebounds.
Camden faces Washington Saturday morning in a Good Guys vs. Cancer game at First Flight High School.
Riverside-Martin 48, Currituck 46: Thursday’s Good Guys vs. Cancer game at First Flight High School needed overtime to decide the winner.
It was a back-and-forth game that saw Riverside (1-0) lead 20-11 after one quarter and Currituck (2-1) lead 35-28 by the end of the third quarter before Riverside evened it up before the end of regulation.
Shamir Basnight then hit a buzzer-beating layup in overtime to win the game for Riverside.
Damien Hicks notched a double-double for Currituck with 12 points and 13 rebounds as Jamareon Flowers followed with 10 points and Luke Morgan hauled in 12 boards. Riverside’s Tyler Whitehurst led both teams with 23 points.
Currituck was scheduled to face Catholic (Va.) on the road Friday.
Bear Grass Charter 59, NEAAAT 30: The Griffins fell to 0-5 with the loss to the Bears (3-1) Thursday.
NEAAAT was scheduled to face New Life Academy in Elizabeth City on Friday.