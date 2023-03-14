The Camden girls’ soccer team defeated Pasquotank 6-0 in Elizabeth City on Monday to begin Northeastern Coastal Conference play.
It put the Lady Bruins at 4-1 (1-0 NCC), while the Lady Panthers (2-1, 1-0 NCC) suffered their first loss of the season.
Camden goes to Currituck on Wednesday as Pasquotank heads to Hertford County.
Manteo 10, John A. Holmes 1: The Lady Aces (3-2, 0-1 NCC) were blown out on the road against Manteo (5-0-1, 1-0 NCC) Monday.
John A. Holmes goes to Northeastern next on Wednesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Northeastern 9, Rosewood 0: The Eagles (1-1) won their first match of the season with the home sweep of Rosewood (0-5).
James Hornthal edged out a 9-7 victory, while John Sanders, Bennett Simpson, Gavyn Bright, Joel Overman and John Twiford all earned singles victories as well.
Hornthal and Sanders, Bright and Simpson, and Kevin Mejia-Santos and Ethan Walton all teamed up for doubles victories.
Northeastern goes to Currituck next on Thursday.
