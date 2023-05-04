High School Roundup | Camden, John A. Holmes soccer play to a draw From staff reports David Gough Author email May 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMDEN — The Camden and John A. Holmes girls’ soccer teams played to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.Both goals were scored in the second half as neither team scored in overtime.The tie allowed Camden (11-7-2, 6-5-2 NCC) to stay ahead of the Lady Aces (11-7-2, 5-6-2 NCC) for fourth place in the conference and second place out of the six 2A NCC teams.Currituck (11-7-1, 9-3 NCC) 9, Northeastern (2-17-1, 2-11 NCC) 0First Flight (16-3-1, 11-1-1 NCC) 9, Pasquotank (5-9, 3-9 NCC) 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports School Systems Institutions Soccer (us) David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Best of the Albemarle - 2023 Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back