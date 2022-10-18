CAMDEN — The Camden boys’ soccer team outlasted Northeastern 3-2 in overtime Monday evening at home.

The Bruins (12-6, 4-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference), who had two goals from Sam Phillips and an assist from Jacori Sutton, had a 1-0 lead after the first half before Northeastern (7-9-2, 3-6-1 NCC) scored twice in the second half to make it 2-2 after regulation.