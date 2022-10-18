CAMDEN — The Camden boys’ soccer team outlasted Northeastern 3-2 in overtime Monday evening at home.
The Bruins (12-6, 4-6 Northeastern Coastal Conference), who had two goals from Sam Phillips and an assist from Jacori Sutton, had a 1-0 lead after the first half before Northeastern (7-9-2, 3-6-1 NCC) scored twice in the second half to make it 2-2 after regulation.
Camden had lost the first meeting between the two teams 2-0 in September.
The Eagles host Manteo Wednesday, while Camden is scheduled to travel to Riverside-Martin.
Perquimans 12, Riverside-Martin 4: The Pirates (8-6, 5-0 Four Rivers Conference) blew out the Knights (3-14, 2-3 FRC) on the road Monday for their seventh straight win.
Tony Riddick scored five times for Perquimans, while Colin Tibbs had three goals and three assists. Tanner Wheatley had two goals as Jacob Nixon and Anthony Colucci both had a goal.
Nixon and Nate Twine both had two assists, while Colucci, Oscar Zuniga-Gonzalez, Hunter Phthisic and Landon Castle had assists.
Perquimans is scheduled to host North East Carolina Prep on Wednesday.
Currituck 1, John A. Holmes 0: The Knights (6-4-2, 6-1-2 NCC) earned a road win over the Aces (11-5-2, 3-5-2 NCC) Monday thanks to one first-half goal.
Currituck was scheduled to host First Flight on Tuesday night, while Edenton faces the Nighthawks on the road Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Perquimans def. North East Carolina Prep 25-5, 25-6, 25-7: The Lady Pirates (19-1, 13-0 FRC) cruised to the road win over North East Carolina Prep (5-10, 5-8 FRC) Monday.
Victoria Williamson had 13 kills with Eby Scaff adding nine. Maddie Chaulk had seven aces and 21 assists, while Scaff had six aces. Marleigh Cooper added 17 assists.
Perquimans was scheduled to close out conference play home against Bertie Tuesday before ending the regular season home against Camden Wednesday.