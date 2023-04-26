CAMDEN — The Camden softball team came back to beat John A. Holmes 5-4 with four runs in the final two innings on Tuesday.
Down 4-1 entering the sixth, the Lady Bruins (15-3, 8-1 NCC) scored twice in the sixth and walked the game off with another two in the seventh.
The Lady Aces (12-7, 9-2 NCC) had built up a 4-0 lead with a run in the first and three in the third before Camden finally got its first run in the fourth.
Ruby Arnette had two hits, a walk and two RBIs to help finish Camden’s comeback, while Carlyn Tanis also had two hits and two RBIs. The Lady Aces’ Chloe Chappell had two hits, a home run and double, and two RBIs.
Camden now has a chance to wrap up the automatic 2A NCC bid with a win in Edenton on Thursday.
Perquimans 6, Bear Grass Charter 4: The Lady Pirates (16-4) won their non-conference home game against the Lady Bears (14-2) Tuesday, just over a month after losing to them 7-5 in March.
Albemarle School 10, Cape Hatteras 3: The Lady Colts (7-6) used a big five-run second to take a 6-3 lead at home Tuesday over the Lady Hurricanes (6-8).
Makenzie Stokley led the way with three hits, two of which were triples, for four RBIs. Maci Higgins had two doubles and two RBIs.
First Flight 5, Pasquotank 2: The Lady Panthers (2-9, 1-8 NCC) fell behind 3-0 in the bottom of the first to the Lady Nighthawks (4-6, 3-6 NCC) Tuesday.
Camden 1, John A. Holmes 0: The Bruins (11-8, 5-6 NCC) shut out the Aces (8-12, 5-6 NCC) Tuesday at home behind a two-hit complete game from Bradley Elias.
The only run for Camden came in the first.
Currituck 15, Northeastern 0: The Knights (17-4, 11-1 NCC) won easily at Northeastern (6-13, 3-9 NCC) in five innings.
Jackson Ellyson and Brady Williams both had three-hit days, while Ethan Thomas, Will Brumsey, Caleb Dennis and Michael Sawyer all had two RBIs.
Pasquotank 2, First Flight 1: The Panthers (13-5, 9-2 NCC) edged the Nighthawks (12-6, 8-3 NCC) Tuesday on the road with two fourth-inning runs.
Ryan Robinson had two hits and an RBI for Pasquotank as Josh Wise pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts, five hits allowed and one run allowed in the sixth.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northeastern held a meet Tuesday with Pasquotank, Washington County, Hertford County, Bertie and Manteo.
Northeastern boys’ Jahsiah Felton won the 100 dash (11.09 seconds), Dwan Bell won the 200 (23.49) and 400 (51.46), Quavion Martin won the 110 hurdles (16.08) and 300 hurdles (43.58), and Junior Payton-Kimble won shot put (52-0.50).
Northeastern girls’ Azaria Gallop won the 100 (12.57) and 100 hurdles (16.60), Gabrielle McMillan won the triple jump (34-2) and Sanai Alexander won discus (89-4).
Pasquotank girls’ Kamilah Brooks won the 400 (1:00.12), Trinity Brooks won the long jump (15-6.50).
With the help of three fifth-inning runs, the Currituck softball team beat Pasquotank 5-2 on Tuesday.