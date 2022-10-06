DSC_4865.jpeg

Camden’s Carlyn Tanis (4), shown during last year’s regional championship, had 13 kills and four aces in the Lady Bruins’ win, Wednesday at Currituck County High School.

 Harlow Photography

BARCO — The Camden volleyball team defeated Currituck 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 on the road Wednesday evening.

It’s the second time the Lady Bruins (15-1, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) used four sets to beat the Lady Knights (10-8, 5-4 NCC) this year.