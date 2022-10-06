High School Roundup | Camden volleyball handles Currituck in four sets From staff reports David Gough Author email Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Camden’s Carlyn Tanis (4), shown during last year’s regional championship, had 13 kills and four aces in the Lady Bruins’ win, Wednesday at Currituck County High School. Harlow Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARCO — The Camden volleyball team defeated Currituck 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 25-21 on the road Wednesday evening.It’s the second time the Lady Bruins (15-1, 10-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) used four sets to beat the Lady Knights (10-8, 5-4 NCC) this year.Carlyn Tanis and Tessa Forehand both had 13 kills in Camden’s win, followed by Adisyn Russell’s 10. Tanis also had four aces with Peyton Carver adding three to go along with 25 assists.Camden was scheduled to host Northeastern Thursday, while Currituck traveled to Edenton.BOYS SOCCERManteo 4, John A. Holmes 1: The Aces (11-4-1, 3-4-1 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (9-1-3, 5-0-2 NCC) Wednesday.Edenton heads to Northeastern Monday.First Flight 6, Northeastern 1: The Eagles (5-8-1, 2-5 NCC) lost at home to the Nighthawks (7-2-2, 6-0-1 NCC) Wednesday.Gavyn Bright scored Northeastern’s only goal, assisted by Kevin Santos.Perquimans 9, NEAAAT 2: The Pirates (6-6) cruised to a non-conference home win against the Griffins (3-7) Wednesday with seven goals in the first half.Perquimans hosts Gates on Wednesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Carlyn Tanis Camden Ace Sport Volleyball Perquimans Northeastern Coastal Conference Goal Peyton Carver David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingEC man charged with murder in woman's shooting deathPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidSuspect in Aug. shooting death appears linked to manslaughter convictionsMan charged with murder in Aug. 27 shooting arrestedHopefuls differ on how to spur ECPPS turnaroundEC police charge second man with murder in woman's fatal shootingSchool candidate told to exit podium after exceeding time limitCamden residents voice frustration over development, seek moratoriumCity to begin manager apps review Monday Images