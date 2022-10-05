Generally cloudy. High around 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: October 5, 2022 @ 3:11 pm
KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Camden volleyball team dominated First Flight 25-16, 25-18, 25-5 in a road win Tuesday night.
The Northeastern Coastal Conference sweep for the Lady Bruins (14-1, 8-0 NCC) comes after suffering their only loss of the season to non-conference Perquimans on Wednesday.
Carlyn Tanis came up with 11 kills, Adisyn Russell had 16 digs and four aces, Aaliyah Anderson had three blocks and Peyton Carver had 22 assists against the Lady Nighthawks (9-7, 6-3 NCC).
Camden was scheduled to head to Currituck on Wednesday.
Pasquotank def. John A. Holmes: The Lady Panthers (1-8, 1-8 NCC) earned their first win of the season by defeating the Lady Aces (6-11, 3-6 NCC) in a full five-set match at home Tuesday evening.
Pasquotank is scheduled to travel to Manteo on Thursday and Edenton will host Currituck.
Currituck def. Hertford County 25-19, 25-16, 25-11: The Lady Knights (10–7, 5-3 NCC) earned the road win over the Lady Bears (6-7, 3-6 NCC) Tuesday.
Bethel Assembly Christian def. Victory Christian 25-13, 25-21, 25-23: The Lady Eagles (11-5, 8-2 MACAA) were swept on the road to first-place Bethel (13-2, 9-0 MACAA) Tuesday.
Victory plays Ahoskie Christian next on Friday afternoon.
Perquimans def. Washington County 25-3, 25-5, 25-6: The Lady Pirates (14-1, 9-9 Four Rivers Conference) won their 12th straight match with the home sweep of the Lady Panthers (3-9, 2-7 FRC) Tuesday.
Victoria Williamson had 13 of 34 total aces for Perquimans, while Daven Brabble had eight kills and Maddie Chaulk had 11 assists.
The Lady Pirates head to Tarboro on Thursday.
Albemarle School def. Northeast Academy 25-5, 25-12, 25-19: The Lady Colts (17-5-1, 7-2 TIC) swept the Lady Eagles (7-7, 2-4 TIC) on the road Tuesday.
Sydney Abeyounis had 18 kills followed by Miranda Parker’s 12, while Madelyn De Los Reyes had seven aces and 17 assists.
Albemarle School hosts Terra Ceia Christian Thursday for its final regular season match.
