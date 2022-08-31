CAMDEN — The Camden volleyball team swept Gates in a home contest Tuesday by a 25-13, 25-16, 25-12 result.
Adisyn Russell led the Lady Bruins (3-0) in kills with 12, while Carlyn Tanis had nine and four aces. Tessa Forehand and Aaliyah Anderson both contributed seven kills in the win over the Lady Red Barons (1-6).
Camden heads to Pasquotank Thursday for its first conference match.
Perquimans def. Neuse Charter 25-14, 25-16, 25-16: The Lady Pirates (3-1) won on the road Tuesday over the Lady Cougars (5-2).
Neuse Charter was a regional finalist last season. Perquimans travels to South Creek on Thursday.
Currituck def. TEACH (Va.): The Lady Knights (2-2) swept the Virginia opponent (2-1) at home Tuesday.
Currituck was scheduled to host Hertford County in its first conference match of the season Wednesday before going to Camden on Tuesday.
Victory Christian def. Suffolk Christian (Va.): The Lady Eagles (2-2) took three of four sets against the Lady Knights (0-2) on the road Tuesday.
Victory is scheduled to host Greenville Christian on Friday.
Pamlico def. John A. Holmes: The Lady Aces (2-3) were swept at home by the Lady Hurricanes (4-2) Tuesday.
John A. Holmes was scheduled to travel to Manteo on Wednesday before hosting Northeastern this Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
John A. Holmes 7, First Flight 2: The Lady Aces (4-0, 1-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) won their first conference match of the season at home Tuesday over the Lady Nighthawks (0-1, 0-1 NCC).
Ellie Spear, Bailey Rinehart, Liza Bond and Carson Ray won singles matches for Edenton.
The Lady Aces also took all three doubles matches with Spear and Rinehart teaming up, Bond and Ray teaming up and Molly Harvill and Kate Foster earning a victory.
Edenton is scheduled to host Northeastern on Thursday.
Manteo 6, Currituck 3: The Lady Knights (0-3, 0-1 NCC) lost on the road Tuesday to Manteo (1-0, 1-0 NCC).
Kylee Dinterman won a singles match for Currituck, while she and Caroline Boughn won a doubles match as did the Lady Knights’ Faith Sarver and Kampbell Belangia.
The Lady Knights have a week off before traveling to Edenton on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Cape Henry Collegiate (Va.) 3, Currituck 1: The Knights (0-2) dropped the early-season non-conference road game against the Dolphins (2-0) on Tuesday.
Currituck is scheduled to have another Virginia road game against Norfolk Collegiate next Wednesday.
Suffolk Christian (Va.) 7, Victory Christian 2: The Eagles (0-2, 0-1 North Carolina Christian Athletic Association) lost on the road to the Knights (1-1, 0-1 NCCAA) Tuesday.
Victory faces Greenville Christian at home Friday.