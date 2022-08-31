110621_CAM_SWR_VB_SW

Camden's Adisyn Russell, shown here during last year's state championship match, led the Lady Bruins with 12 kills during their sweep of Gates, Tuesday at Camden County High School.

CAMDEN — The Camden volleyball team swept Gates in a home contest Tuesday by a 25-13, 25-16, 25-12 result.

Adisyn Russell led the Lady Bruins (3-0) in kills with 12, while Carlyn Tanis had nine and four aces. Tessa Forehand and Aaliyah Anderson both contributed seven kills in the win over the Lady Red Barons (1-6).