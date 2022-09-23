...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Carlyn Tanis (4), shown here during last year's state championship, had 14 kills in Camden volleyball's win, Thursday in Manteo.
MANTEO — The Camden volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-7 road sweep of Manteo Thursday.
Carlyn Tanis led the Lady Bruins (12-0, 7-0 NCC) with 14 kills, Tessa Dodson had three aces and Adisyn Russell had 17 digs to go along with four blocks. Peyton Carver had 15 assists against Manteo (9-2, 6-1 NCC).
Camden hosts Pasquotank on Tuesday.
Perquimans def. Bertie 25-4, 25-5, 25-6: The Lady Pirates (11-1, 7-0 FRC) cruised on the road over the Lady Falcons (0-8, 0-4 NCC) Thursday.
Victoria Williamson had seven kills and Daven Brabble had five.
Perquimans hosts South Creek on Tuesday.
John A. Holmes def. Hertford County 25-18, 25-10, 24-26, 25-11: The Lady Aces (6-9, 3-4 NCC) won at home over the Lady Bears (5-6, 2-5 NCC) Thursday.
They host Manteo Tuesday.
First Flight def. Currituck: The Lady Knights (9-7, 4-3 NCC) lost in five sets to the Lady Nighthawks (7-6, 5-2 NCC) at home Thursday.
Currituck heads to Hertford County on Tuesday.
Pungo Christian def. Albemarle School 25-21, 25-21, 25-23: The Lady Colts (13-5-1, 5-2 TIC) came close but were unable to win a set against the Lady Raiders (17-4, 6-0 TIC) Thursday in Elizabeth City.