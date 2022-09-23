110621_CAM_SWR_VB_SW

Carlyn Tanis (4), shown here during last year's state championship, had 14 kills in Camden volleyball's win, Thursday in Manteo. 

 The Daily Advance

MANTEO — The Camden volleyball team took sole possession of first place in the Northeastern Coastal Conference with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-7 road sweep of Manteo Thursday.

Carlyn Tanis led the Lady Bruins (12-0, 7-0 NCC) with 14 kills, Tessa Dodson had three aces and Adisyn Russell had 17 digs to go along with four blocks. Peyton Carver had 15 assists against Manteo (9-2, 6-1 NCC).