...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Currituck’s Jamie Dance (5), shown here in last week's game against John A. Holmes, scored nine points in the Knights' win, Tuesday at Pasquotank.
The Currituck boys’ basketball team edged Pasquotank 45-41 in Elizabeth City Tuesday night for their first Northeastern Coastal Conference win of the season.
The Knights (6-6, 1-4 NCC) cut into a 24-16 halftime deficit to make it 32-27 by the end of the third quarter and they outscored the Panthers (6-5, 1-4 NCC) 18-9 in the fourth for a comeback win.
Damien Hicks led Currituck with 10 points followed by Jamie Dance’s nine. Pasquotank was led by Seth Evans’ 20 points.
The Knights head to Northeastern on Friday, while Pasquotank was scheduled to host Gates on Wednesday and head to First Flight on Friday.
Northeastern 64, Manteo 54: The Eagles (6-4, 4-1 NCC) earned the road win Tuesday over Manteo (10-2, 4-1 NCC).
Tyell Saunders led Northeastern with 25 points, while Sayvion Saunders earned a double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds.
First Flight 83, John A. Holmes 63: The Aces (7-7, 1-4 NCC) fell to the Nighthawks (6-6, 3-2 NCC) on the road Tuesday.
They head to Camden on Friday.
Hertford County 62, Camden 51: The Bruins (6-5, 2-3 NCC) lost on the road to the Bears (9-2, 4-1 NCC) on Tuesday.
Jordan Cooper led Camden with 17 points as Xzavior Wiggins followed with 11.
Rock Church (Va.) 67, Victory Christian 34: The Eagles (5-7, 0-1 MACAA) fell at home to the unbeaten Lions (10-0, 2-0 MACAA) on Tuesday.
Victory Christian hosts Christ Covenant on Friday.
Bethel Assembly Christian 74, New Life Academy 59: The Bobcats (4-10-1, 0-1 MACAA) lost their conference opener on the road Tuesday to the Eagles (11-3, 2-0 MACAA).
New Life hosts Suffolk Christian (Va.) on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northeastern 71, Manteo 66: The Lady Eagles (11-0, 5-0 NCC) had one of their closest calls yet, but they remain undefeated after the road win over Manteo (7-3, 3-2 NCC) Tuesday.
Manteo led 20-19 after one quarter, but Northeastern was in front 36-34 at halftime and 50-49 after three.
Perquimans 39, Gates 35: The Lady Pirates (10-2, 4-0 Four Rivers Conference) edged the Lady Red Barons (6-7, 4-1 FRC) at Gates on Tuesday.
Perquimans hosts Riverside-Martin on Friday.
Hertford County 48, Camden 33: The Lady Bruins (5-6, 1-4 NCC) lost at home to the Lady Bears (8-3, 4-1 NCC) Tuesday.
Aaliyah Anderson led Camden with nine points and 13 rebounds, while Tessa Dodson had nine points and eight rebounds.
Currituck 47, Pasquotank 29: The Lady Knights (6-6, 4-1 NCC) handled the Lady Panthers (0-12, 0-5 NCC) on the road Tuesday.
First Flight 50, John A. Holmes 32: The Lady Aces (6-7, 1-4 NCC) lost on the road to the Lady Nighthawks (7-3, 2-3 NCC) Tuesday.
Trailing 13-8 at halftime, Edenton was outscored by 10 in the third quarter as First Flight led 34-19 heading into the fourth quarter.
WRESTLING
Tri-meet at Northeastern: The Eagles hosted First Flight and John A. Holmes Tuesday night and came away 1-1.
First Flight dominated Northeastern 50-12, but the Eagles defeated Edenton 51-24.
John Hopkins (220), Davante Barrington (285), Timothy Shepherd (145) and Eric Fazekas (182) won their matches for Northeastern by fall as Nathaniel Castillo-Etheridge (120) won his match 10-3 for three points.
Edenton’s Jordan Cox (138) and Jackson Stegall (152) won their matches by fall.
First Flight beat Edenton 68-6.
Tri-meet at Currituck: The Currituck wrestling team swept its home tri-meet with an 82-0 win over Hertford County and a 69-12 win over Pasquotank.