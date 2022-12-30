HERTFORD — The Currituck boys’ basketball team topped Perquimans 75-55 to close out the Perquimans Holiday Shoot Out tournament on Thursday night.
The Knights (5-4) took a 21-18 lead into the second quarter and a 42-33 lead into halftime. They pulled away even more in the second half with a 19-11 third quarter to lead 61-44 over the Pirates (2-6).
Damien Hicks led Currituck with 23 points, followed by Jamie Dance and Luke Morgan both going for 12.
Currituck left the two-day event 2-0 as it goes back into conference play Tuesday home against Manteo. Perquimans went 0-2 and will go back to conference play at Washington County on Tuesday.
Pasquotank 53, Bear Grass Charter 20: With Thursday’s win over the Bears (6-4), the Panthers (5-3) closed out their Perquimans Holiday Shoot Out 2-0.
It’s also their third win in a row.
Pasquotank took a 24-10 lead into halftime in the game. It will go to Edenton on Tuesday to resume conference play.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Perquimans 60, Currituck 22: The Lady Pirates (7-2) dominated the Lady Knights (3-6) on Thursday to finish as the only girls team to finish 2-0 in the Holiday Shoot Out.
Currituck, who went 1-1, hosts Manteo on Tuesday, while Perquimans goes to Washington County.
Bear Grass Charter 36, Pasquotank 18: The Lady Panthers (0-9) held a 4-3 lead after one quarter Thursday, but the Lady Bears (6-3) outscored Pasquotank 15-2 in the second quarter to take hold of the game.
Pasquotank, which went 0-2 in the Holiday Shoot Out, goes to Edenton on Tuesday.