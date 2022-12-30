Currituck Jamie Dance vs. Camden

Currituck's Jamie Dance (5), shown here in a game at Camden in December, scored 12 points in the Knights' win over Perquimans, Thursday at Perquimans County High School.

 Photo by Stephanie Harlow

HERTFORD — The Currituck boys’ basketball team topped Perquimans 75-55 to close out the Perquimans Holiday Shoot Out tournament on Thursday night.

The Knights (5-4) took a 21-18 lead into the second quarter and a 42-33 lead into halftime. They pulled away even more in the second half with a 19-11 third quarter to lead 61-44 over the Pirates (2-6).