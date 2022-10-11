Currituck Damon Duke vs. Camden football

Currituck’s Damon Duke, shown during a game against Camden in September, had 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Manteo, Monday at Currituck County High School.

 Photo by Christian Richardson

BARCO — On short rest, four days after being blown out by John A. Holmes, the Currituck football team rebounded with a 41-0 home win over Manteo Monday.

The game was rescheduled from Friday, September 30, due to Hurricane Ian remnants.