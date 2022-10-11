High School Roundup | Currituck football blows out Manteo From staff reports David Gough Author email Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Currituck’s Damon Duke, shown during a game against Camden in September, had 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Manteo, Monday at Currituck County High School. Photo by Christian Richardson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BARCO — On short rest, four days after being blown out by John A. Holmes, the Currituck football team rebounded with a 41-0 home win over Manteo Monday.The game was rescheduled from Friday, September 30, due to Hurricane Ian remnants.Devin Duke completed all seven of his pass attempts for 210 yards and three touchdowns. His brother Damon Duke was responsible for 130 of those receiving yards for two touchdowns.R.J. Seymore carried the ball four times for 73 yards and touchdown, while Ryan Fisher had three carries for 64 yards and a score against Manteo (2-5, 1-3 Northeastern Coastal Conference).The Knights (4-3, 2-2 NCC) head to Pasquotank on Friday.BOYS SOCCERNortheastern 2, John A. Holmes 2: The Eagles (6-8-2, 2-5-1 NCC) and the Aces (11-4-1, 3-4-2 NCC) tied in Elizabeth City Monday after John A. Holmes won 3-2 in Edenton in September.Both teams scored once in each half.Northeastern hosts Hertford County Wednesday, while Edenton hosts Heide Trask on Thursday.Currituck 2, Camden 0: The Knights (4-4-2, 4-0-2 NCC) remained unbeaten in conference play with the home win over the Bruins (10-5, 3-5 NCC) Monday.Camden heads to First Flight Wednesday as Currituck heads to Manteo.VOLLEYBALLCamden def. Ayden-Grifton 25-11, 25-22, 24-26, 25-19: The Lady Bruins (17-1) secured a key non-conference road win over the Chargers (13-7) Monday.Adisyn Russell had a big day with 35 kills for Camden. Aaliyah Anderson had 13 and Carlyn Tanis had 12. Anderson also had 13 blocks, while Tanis had 25 digs and Carver had 63 assists.Camden was scheduled to host Hertford County on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Gough Author email Follow David Gough Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesPasquotank GOP censures Overman, pulls support for his re-election bidMan charged with murder in Aug. 27 shooting arrestedCity may get summer collegiate baseball team in 2023Project to redesign Hughes-Ehringhaus-Oak Stump intersection back on trackEC police charge second man with murder in woman's fatal shootingChowan Sheriff's Office investigating death of 2-year-old boyCamden residents voice frustration over development, seek moratoriumEC teen charged with murder in August Snug Harbor shootingWaterman's: A mainstay in EdentonPerquimans facing $340K expense for housing inmate Images