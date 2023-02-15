KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Currituck girls’ basketball team defeated First Flight 47-40 on the road in Tuesday’s first round of the Northeastern Coastal Conference tournament.
The score is according to the Scoretracker feature of Maxpreps.com.
The Lady Knights (10-12), who were the No. 5 seed in the eight-team bracket, had lost both regular season meetings by a combined nine points to the Lady Nighthawks (13-8). First Flight was the No. 4 seed.
Currituck was scheduled to face No. 1 Northeastern in Wednesday’s NCC semifinal round held at Northeastern.
Northeastern 51, Pasquotank 9: The No. 1 Lady Eagles (22-1) breezed past the No. 8 Lady Panthers (0-23) at home in Tuesday’s NCC first round.
Hertford County 46, John A. Holmes 31: The No. 6 Lady Aces (13-11) lost their NCC first-round game on the road to the No. 3 Lady Bears (16-7) Tuesday.
Hertford County was scheduled to face No. 2 Manteo in an NCC semifinal game held at Northeastern on Wednesday afternoon.
Manteo 64, Camden 37: The No. 7 Lady Bruins (6-16) lost to No. 2 Manteo (15-5) on the road in Tuesday’s first round of the NCC tournament.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteo 45, Camden 43: Days after the No. 5 Bruins (13-10) lost to No. 4 Manteo 47-45, Manteo wins by a similar score at home Tuesday in the NCC’s first round.
Manteo was scheduled to face No. 1 Hertford County in a Wednesday night NCC semifinal at Northeastern.
First Flight 93, Currituck 61: The No. 7 Knights (8-15) were blown out on the road by the No. 2 Nighthawks (16-8) Tuesday.
First Flight was scheduled to face Northeastern in Wednesday’s semifinal round at Northeastern.
Hertford County 81, Pasquotank 46: The No. 8 Panthers (6-17) lost to the top-seeded Bears (19-4) in the first-round NCC game at Ahoskie Tuesday night.
Pasquotank finished the season on a 13-game losing streak after a 6-3 start.
