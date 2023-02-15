Currituck Everette vs. Edenton

Octavia Everette (22) and the Currituck girls’ basketball team defeated First Flight 47-40 in a Tuesday Northeastern Coastal Conference first-round game in Kill Devil Hills.

 David Gough/The Daily Advance

KILL DEVIL HILLS — The Currituck girls’ basketball team defeated First Flight 47-40 on the road in Tuesday’s first round of the Northeastern Coastal Conference tournament.

The score is according to the Scoretracker feature of Maxpreps.com.